Ntracts Acquires Compliatric, Expands Capability to Support Administrative Compliance Needs in Healthcare

Acquisition unites two proven innovators to deliver a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for contract management, compliance, risk mitigation, and governance in healthcare.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ntracts, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for healthcare, today announced that it has acquired Compliatric, a regulatory, accreditation, and compliance management technology for healthcare organizations. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in Ntracts’ mission to provide healthcare organizations with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for contracting and compliance management. This marks Ntracts’ first acquisition since receiving majority backing in 2023 from Accel-KKR, a global software-focused investment firm.

Healthcare organizations must continually mitigate non-compliance, maintain accreditation status, and ensure patient care quality, by adhering to legal, regulatory and organizational requirements. This includes performing exclusion checks on vendors, providers and employees, maintaining and making policies accessible, reporting and managing incidents and completion of many more governance, risk and compliance (“GRC”) related activities.

"Because of the rigorous nature of regulatory requirements, clients know that administrative compliance tasks and contract lifecycle management go hand in hand. Partnering with Compliatric allows us to deliver on that need,” said David Paschall, Chief Executive Officer of Ntracts. “By combining our solutions and complementary areas of expertise, we’re strengthening our ability to support clients in managing the full spectrum of their contracting and compliance needs.”

Healthcare organizations utilize a variety of disparate and outdated compliance management tools to support these functions. Managing, onboarding, and training employees in a variety of ways and on multiple processes is burdensome for healthcare organizations. Compliatric addresses this challenge with its all-in-one integrated solution, created by healthcare compliance veterans on a mission to create solutions that make compliance tasks easier, efficient, and a strategic advantage for clients.

Together, the combined company will continue to set itself apart in the market simplifying management of contracting and compliance with built-in healthcare-specific best practices, expertise, and unparalleled customer support across their suite of solutions. With the addition of Compliatric’s compliance, accreditation, and governance capabilities, Ntracts will further enhance its ability to help healthcare organizations identify inefficiencies, mitigate compliance and financial risks, and optimize contract management processes. Clients will benefit from an expanded suite of solutions that not only streamline contract origination, automation, and tracking but also ensure seamless compliance with evolving regulatory requirements—empowering healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently and strategically.

"Since 2014, Compliatric has been dedicated to simplifying healthcare compliance and accreditation management,” said Compliatric’s Chief Executive Officer, Dave Monaghan. “By joining forces with Ntracts, we are taking that mission to the next level—offering healthcare organizations an integrated approach to managing contracts, compliance, risk and governance. Our clients will benefit from expanded capabilities, deeper insights, and a more streamlined experience, all within a unified partner."

Healthcare Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Compliatric. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, Ntracts optimizes the contract management process by identifying inefficiencies and mitigating compliance and financial risks, leading to enhanced operations in support of strategic initiatives.

Ntracts is committed to serving our customers’ compliance needs by continually incorporating built-in best practices that stay ahead of the ever-changing regulatory and technological landscape Ntracts accelerates the contracting process by facilitating contract origination, automatically routing contract requests, and notifying responsible parties of critical performance milestones and expiration dates. Ntracts also provides advanced, user-friendly reporting tools for compliance, auditing, and tracking needs.

Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, Ntracts has provided best-in-class, healthcare-focused contract lifecycle solutions to hospitals and healthcare systems for over 30 years.

Learn more at ntracts.com.

About Compliatric

Compliatric is a complete Healthcare Administration Operating System (HAOS) for healthcare organizations, serving as the backbone for administrative compliance management needs by providing real-time insights, automating workflows, and offering unparalleled flexibility. From tracking audits and managing training to maintaining regulatory standards, Compliatric streamlines every aspect of administrative compliance management, allowing teams to work smarter, not harder.

Since 2014, Compliatric has been helping healthcare organizations by making compliance tasks seamless and stress-free, mitigating risks before they escalate, and empowering teams to achieve more with less effort—all within a single, fully integrated management platform.

Learn more at compliatric.com.

