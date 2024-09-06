nShift: Belgian Companies Must Act Fast to Meet Minimum Delivery Options Requirements

Following the introduction of new legislation, nShift is offering a time-limited 25% off promotion for new customers in Belgium





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belgium’s online retailers have just 16 days to comply with a new legal requirement to provide their customers with greater delivery choice. New legislation demands that from 21 September, webshops and ecommerce retailers in Belgium must provide at least two methods for the delivery of products to consumers. Retailers will be free to choose the delivery method but (at least) one of the options is encouraged to be eco-friendly.

It’s why nShift, the global leader in experience and delivery management (DMXM) is introducing a new and limited time offer designed to help retailers comply with the new law and offer a better customer experience. New customers in Belgium will receive 25% off a subscription to any of nShift’s solutions for six months.

Sean-Sherwin Smith, Product Director, Post Purchase at nShift said, “The new law marks a major shift in how online retailers will operate across Belgium. The new rule emphasizes sustainability and customer convenience. It marks a significant change in the regulatory landscape and means multi-carrier capability must be central to how retailers operate in the future.

“Sustainability is a core part of nShift’s offer. Our 1000+ carrier library features numerous sustainable last-mile solutions. Our Checkout functionality makes it easier to quickly badge and label more sustainable delivery options so shoppers can quickly find what they are looking for.”

Multi-carrier capability

Retailers will be able to respond to these changes more easily and efficiently if they work with a delivery management partner that offers multi-carrier capabilities. Beyond meeting the new legal requirement, working with a variety of carriers means retailers can offer real choice to shoppers, gain the agility to adapt to shifting consumer demand, and grow their business. Multi-carrier deliveries enable retailers to:

Offer a range of delivery options – shoppers expect to find the shipping solution they seek

Boost delivery capacity – making it easier to respond to increased demand

Improve delivery quality and efficiency – by gaining real data about the performance of each carrier

Grow beyond borders – shipping internationally requires relationships with carrier companies that serve the relevant territories

Build the brand and remarket to customers – by taking control of customer communications

Multi-carrier capability is at the heart of nShift’s DMXM suite of solutions. It provides enterprise-grade delivery management with a library of 1000+ ready-made carrier connections. nShift can connect retailers and consumers to over one million PUDO (pick up / drop off) locations. Retailers can automate the carrier-booking and label-printing process. This helps retailers send out more parcels, work with more carriers, and tightly control the delivery experience.

Sherwin-Smith concluded, “Businesses affected by the new law need to act fast but it’s also important they make the necessary adjustments in a scalable and sensible way. They must work with a partner that offers choice and convenience, particularly when it comes to eco-friendly carriers and emissions tracking capabilities.”

For more information on the offer or to find out how nShift could help your business with its multi-carrier offering, please visit our website, www.nshift.com.

Notes to editors

Under Article VI.45/2 of the Code of Economic Law, webshops will be required to offer at least two delivery methods, including one that is eco-friendly.

This offer is not available to existing customers and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion. The offer is valid from 00:01 05 September 2024 until midnight on 31 December 2024.

Under Article VI.45/2 of the Code of Economic Law, webshops will be required to offer at least two delivery methods, including one that is eco-friendly.

