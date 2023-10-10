NRT Technology Introduces Real-Time Funding and Disbursements Solution, Ushering a New Era in Land and Online-Based Casinos

Debuting at Resorts World Las Vegas, smartSEND is developed in collaboration with Apt Pay Inc.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#casinos–NRT, an industry leader in global gaming technologies, will be launching its real-time funding and disbursements solution, smartSEND, at Resorts World Las Vegas. Developed in strategic collaboration with Apt Pay Inc., this innovation sets a new benchmark for customer-centric innovation by offering instantaneous debit-based funding and payouts for both land-based and online casino platforms.





The gaming industry has faced numerous challenges when it comes to modernizing payments. Amidst a rapidly evolving payments landscape, smartSEND allows patrons to securely and instantly add and withdraw funds from their casino accounts via their U.S. debit card. With smartSEND, Resorts World will provide patrons with immediate access to their funds, thus greatly enriching the overall casino experience.

“The Resorts World team understands the way their guest transaction is ever evolving and today is another example of that,” said Michael Dominelli, President of NRT Technology. “With the player and guest experience at the top of every technology we bring together, smartSEND is here to enhance that mission. NRT has incorporated robust security measures into this real-time financial platform, ensuring all transactions are encrypted and protected from unauthorized access. The integration of this state-of-the-art system emphasizes Resorts World’s ongoing commitment to technological innovation and elevating customer satisfaction.”

Traditionally, patrons at land-based casinos were required to bring cash or vouchers to tables and slots. With smartSEND, real-time funding and payouts is now possible via debit cards at the physical point of play, enabling a safer and more convenient gaming experience that reduces the reliance on cash for both patrons and casinos.

“As we are committed to enhancing player experiences by harnessing innovative technologies, smartSEND provides a significant leap forward in the security and efficiency of transactions,” said Al Meranto, VP of casino operations at Resorts World Las Vegas. “With this state-of-the-art solution and our partnership with NRT Technologies, we are thrilled to be paving the way for payment innovation within the gaming industry while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our guests.”

As the digital transformation wave hits traditional establishments like casinos, there’s a growing consumer demand for quick and trustworthy payment systems. smartSEND, bolstered by partnerships with trusted entities like AptPay, meets these expectations head-on, marking a significant stride in payment innovations within the gaming sector.

About the partners:

NRT is a global financial technology leader in the design and development of mission critical payment platforms along with a powerful portfolio of unique guest services technology for integrated casino resort operators. Their collective solutions are used by casinos, race and sports operators, lotteries, banks, and retailers around the world.

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design, and unparalleled amenities.

AptPay is a pioneering FinTech company focused on revolutionizing payments by joining them with compliance at every step of the journey. Their advanced platform simplifies transactions for businesses and consumers, catering to the demands of the digital economy. AptPay offers tailored solutions that encompass real-time payments, digital wallets, and payment processing, embracing emerging trends like cashless transactions and digital currencies.

