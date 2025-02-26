NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

- Exceeded the top end of 2024 raised Adjusted EPS guidance and returned $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders
- Announcing major Project Development Agreement with GE Vernova and Kiewit to bring up to 5.4 GW of new gas-fired generation online between 2029-2032, including turbine procurement and turnkey engineering project services
- Announcing Letters of Intent with two data center developers for NRG-owned sites, to be powered by NRG once developed; initial phase targets 400 MW
- 1.1 GW of eligible Texas Energy Fund projects now in active due diligence review; turbine onsite at T.H. Wharton, the first 415 MW of the 1.5 GW previously announced natural gas development projects in Texas
- Reaffirming 2025 guidance ranges; reiterating our growth plan and capital allocation framework
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported GAAP Net Income of $643 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $1.1 billion for the full year 2024. GAAP EPS — basic was $5.14, Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $2.3 billion, Adjusted Net Income was $1.4 billion, Adjusted EPS was $6.83, Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 billion, and Free Cash Flow before Growth (FCFbG) was $2.1 billion for the full year 2024.
“NRG had a stellar year, executing across all our strategic priorities. Our Adjusted EPS exceeded the top end of raised guidance, we announced the first-of-its-kind residential VPP of scale through our Renew Home and Google Cloud partnerships, and we delivered on our capital allocation commitments,” said Larry Coben, NRG Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today, as promised, we are thrilled to share with you the initial steps and early successes on our roadmap to unlock the significant upside opportunities created by this new era of sustained demand growth. I look forward to updating you on our progress. This is an exciting time to be a part of NRG.”
NRG is reaffirming its 2025 guidance ranges for Adjusted EPS of $6.75 - $7.75, FCFbG of $1,975 - $2,225 million, and other metrics found in Table 2.
Consolidated Financial Results
Table 1
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
12/31/24
12/31/23
12/31/24
12/31/23
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
643
$
482
$
1,125
$
(202
)
Adjusted Net Incomea b
$
316
$
253
$
1,408
$
1,076
GAAP EPS — basic
$
3.10
$
2.09
$
5.14
$
(1.12
)
Adjusted EPSa c
$
1.56
$
1.13
$
6.83
$
4.72
Adjusted EBITDAa d
$
902
$
861
$
3,789
$
3,319
Cash Provided/(Used) by Operating Activities
$
952
$
241
$
2,306
$
(221
)
Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG)a
$
624
$
942
$
2,062
$
1,925
a
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix tables A-1 through A-8 for GAAP reconciliations. Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA exclude fair value adjustments related to derivatives
|b
Adjusted Net Income as shown here is 'Adjusted Net Income available for common stockholders'; see Appendix tables A-1 through A-6
|c
Adjusted EPS calculated based on Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|d
Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization
NRG's GAAP Net Income for the full year 2024 was $1.3 billion higher than prior year. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by unrealized non-cash mark-to-market gains on economic hedges in 2024, compared to losses in 2023. Certain economic hedge positions are required to be marked-to-market every period, while the customer contracts related to these items are not, resulting in temporary unrealized non-cash losses or gains on the economic hedges that are not reflective of the expected economics at future settlement. The comparison is also affected by asset sales in 2023 and losses incurred on debt extinguishment in 2024. Full year 2024 GAAP Net Income results benefited overall from the strong operational performance of the business, as detailed in the Adjusted EBITDA segment results below.
Adjusted Net Income for full year 2024 was $1.4 billion, $332 million higher than prior year, primarily driven by $470 million improvement in Adjusted EBITDA described in the segment results below, partially offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization from Vivint Smart Home related to full year 2024 results compared to ten months of NRG's ownership in 2023. Adjusted EPS was $6.83 for full year 2024, $2.11 higher than prior year as a result of strong financial and operating performance, as well as reduction of 22 million in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic.
NRG’s full year 2024 Adjusted EPS, FCFbG, and other metrics grew significantly, due to superior consolidated financial and operational performance. NRG's retail energy business continued to deliver strong margins while the Company's generation fleet had excellent 88% In-the-Money-Availability. NRG's Smart Home segment delivered another year above expectations with over 5% net subscriber growth, 6% margin expansion, and a record-high retention rate of 90%.
Reaffirming 2025 Guidance
NRG is reaffirming its guidance for 2025 as set forth below.
Table 2: Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and FCFbG Guidance for 2025a
2025
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Guidance
Adjusted Net Income
$1,330 - $1,530
Adjusted EPS
$6.75 - $7.75
Adjusted EBITDA
$3,725 - $3,975
FCFbG
$1,975 - $2,225
a
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures; see Appendix tables A-10 through A-12 for GAAP reconciliations. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA exclude fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company does not guide to GAAP Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year
Capital Allocation
NRG remains committed to its capital allocation policy targeting, after debt reduction, approximately 80% of cash available for allocation to return of capital, and approximately 20% to investments in strategic growth that meet or exceed stated hurdle rates.
In 2024, the Company returned $1.263 billion to shareholders through $925 million in share repurchases -- exceeding its original share repurchase target by $100 million -- and $338 million in common stock dividends. The Company executed $342 million in liability management and achieved its target credit metrics of 2.50x - 2.75x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, a full year earlier than its original target.
For 2025, the Company reiterates its previously announced capital allocation plan, which includes $1.3 billion in share repurchases, and common stock dividends of approximately $345 million. As of February 20, 2025, the Company has executed $174 million of its $1.3 billion 2025 share repurchase plan.
On January 22, 2025, NRG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share, or $1.76 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represented an 8% increase, in line with the Company's annual dividend target growth rate of 7-9% per share. The dividend was paid on February 18, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of February 3, 2025.
NRG's share repurchase program and common stock dividend are subject to maintaining satisfactory credit metrics, available capital, market conditions, and compliance with associated laws and regulations. The timing and amount of any shares of NRG’s common stock repurchased under the share repurchase authorization will be determined by NRG’s management based on market conditions and other factors. NRG will only repurchase shares when management believes it would not jeopardize the Company’s ability to maintain satisfactory credit ratings.
NRG Strategic Developments
Site Development Updates
NRG has signed a strategic Project Development Agreement with GE Vernova (GEV) and Kiewit's subsidiary, TIC, to develop and construct up to 5.4 GW of new gas-fired, combined cycle generation projects. Together, the parties intend to develop sites selected by NRG as part of the Company's comprehensive 2024 portfolio review, with priority given to Texas and East region sites in the near-term. The generation facilities will be owned and operated by NRG. Additionally, NRG has entered into a slot reservation agreement with GEV for the procurement of 1.2 GW of 7HA gas turbines. The first projects under this comprehensive development agreement are expected to commence operations by the end of 2029.
NRG has also entered into Letters of Intent (LOIs) with two leading data center developers, Menlo Equities and PowLan. Targeting 400 MW of retail supply in the initial phase, these arrangements have the potential to scale to 6.5 GW, with work expected to start in 2026. The pricing structures are expected to incorporate the planned sites' unique value and NRG's comprehensive supply optimization expertise.
NRG has fully dedicated engineering, construction, and offtake structuring teams to execute its tailored data center strategy.
1.5 GW Texas Brownfield Natural Gas New Build Updates
NRG is advancing its three brownfield natural gas plants, totaling 1.5 GW, with 1.1 GW progressing through Texas Energy Fund (TEF) due diligence and a 443 MW peaker under evaluation. In December 2024, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) selected the 689 MW Cedar Bayou 5 CCGT project to advance to the next phase of diligence, marking the second NRG project chosen under the TEF process. A turbine is onsite at the Company's T.H. Wharton plant (also in TEF due diligence) and commercial operation is expected by summer 2026. These projects underscore NRG's commitment to delivering high-quality dispatchable generation to meet the growing energy needs of Texas consumers.
Segment Results
Table 3: Adjusted EBITDAa
($ in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Segment
12/31/24
12/31/23
12/31/24
12/31/23
Texas
$
327
$
382
$
1,582
$
1,692
East
282
218
1,006
780
West/Services/Otherb
22
6
201
57
Vivint Smart Homec
271
255
1,000
790
Adjusted EBITDAd
$
902
$
861
$
3,789
$
3,319
a
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix tables A-1 through A-6 for GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (by operating segment) to GAAP Net Income (by operating segment). Adjusted EBITDA excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives
|b
Includes Corporate activities
|c
Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023. These figures presented exclude Vivint's results of operations during the period prior to the acquisition
|d
Adjusted EBITDA recast to exclude all impacts of amortization of capitalized contract costs related to fulfillment, now reflected in depreciation and amortization
Texas: Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $1,582 million, $110 million lower than the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by the sale of NRG's equity interest in the STP power plant in 2023, mild weather, and the impact of extended planned preventative maintenance to ensure summer reliability. This was partially offset by strong operational performance and supply optimization during low power price periods.
East: Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $1,006 million, $226 million higher than prior year. This increase was primarily driven by higher retail power margins, increased customer counts, and favorable natural gas wholesale and retail gross margins.
West/Services/Other: Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $201 million, $144 million higher than prior year. This increase was primarily driven by higher retail power margins and spark spread expansion at Cottonwood, partially offset by the sale of Airtron in September 2024.
Vivint Smart Home: Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $1,000 million, $210 million higher than prior year. The increase reflects full year 2024 results compared to ten months of NRG's ownership in 2023. The remainder of the increase was primarily the result of growth in total subscribers and higher monthly recurring service margins.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Table 4: Corporate Liquidity
(In millions)
12/31/24
12/31/23
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
966
$
541
Restricted Cash
8
24
Total
$
974
$
565
Total credit facility availability
4,469
4,278
Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received
$
5,443
$
4,843
As of December 31, 2024, NRG's unrestricted cash was $1.0 billion, and $4.5 billion was available under the Company’s credit facilities. Total liquidity was $5.4 billion, which was $0.6 billion higher than December 31, 2023. This increase was due to specific initiatives to optimize the amount of collateral supporting NRG's market operations activity and a decrease in collateral postings.
Earnings Conference Call
On February 26, 2025, NRG will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central) to discuss these results. Investors, the news media and others may access the live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials through the investor relations website under “presentations and webcasts” on investors.nrg.com. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real-time.
About NRG
NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook and LinkedIn, and follow us on X, @nrgenergy.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, the information presented in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can typically be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “think,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “target,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.
Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated herein include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions and extreme weather events, competition in wholesale power, gas and smart home markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, the volatility in demand for power and gas, failure of customers or counterparties to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power and gas markets, changes in government or market regulations, the condition of capital markets generally and NRG’s ability to access capital markets, NRG’s ability to execute its supply strategy, risks related to data privacy, cyberterrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the loss of data, unanticipated outages at NRG’s generation facilities, operational and reputational risks related to the use of artificial intelligence and the adherence to developing laws and regulations related to the use thereof, NRG’s ability to achieve its net debt targets, adverse results in current and future litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions or asset sales, risks of the smart home and security industry, including risks of and publicity surrounding the sales, subscriber origination and retention process, the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, geopolitical tensions, demographic trends, supply chain disruptions, NRG’s ability to implement value enhancing improvements to plant operations and company wide processes, NRG’s ability to achieve or maintain investment grade credit metrics, NRG’s ability to proceed with projects under development or the inability to complete the construction of such projects on schedule or within budget, the inability to maintain or create successful partnering relationships, NRG’s ability to operate its business efficiently, NRG’s ability to retain customers, the ability to successfully integrate businesses of acquired assets or companies, NRG’s ability to realize anticipated benefits of transactions (including expected cost savings and other synergies) or the risk that anticipated benefits may take longer to realize than expected, NRG’s ability to execute its capital allocation plan, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in this release and in our Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. Achieving investment grade credit metrics is not an indication of or guarantee that the Company will receive investment grade credit ratings. Debt and share repurchases may be made from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including as permitted by United States securities laws. Furthermore, any common stock dividend is subject to available capital and market conditions.
NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The Adjusted EBITDA, cash provided by operating activities, Free Cash Flow before Growth, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS guidance are estimates as of February 26, 2025. These estimates are based on assumptions NRG believed to be reasonable as of that date. NRG disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG's future results included in NRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in NRG’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent SEC filings. NRG’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they are made.
NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2022
Revenue
Revenue
$
28,130
$
28,823
$
31,543
Operating Costs and Expenses
Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)
22,100
26,483
27,443
Depreciation and amortization
1,403
1,295
720
Impairment losses
36
26
206
Selling, general and administrative costs (excluding amortization of customer acquisition costs of $204, $125 and $83, respectively, which are included in depreciation and amortization shown separately above)
2,031
1,843
1,145
Provision for credit losses
314
251
11
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
30
119
52
Total operating costs and expenses
25,914
30,017
29,577
Gain on sale of assets
208
1,578
52
Operating Income
2,424
384
2,018
Other Income/(Expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
20
16
6
Impairment losses on investments
(7
)
(102
)
—
Other income, net
44
47
56
(Loss)/Gain on debt extinguishment
(382
)
109
—
Interest expense
(651
)
(667
)
(417
)
Total other expense
(976
)
(597
)
(355
)
Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes
1,448
(213
)
1,663
Income tax expense/(benefit)
323
(11
)
442
Net Income/(Loss)
1,125
(202
)
1,221
Less: Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock
67
54
—
Net Income/(Loss) Available for Common Stockholders
$
1,058
$
(256
)
$
1,221
Income/(Loss) Per Share
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic
206
228
236
Income/(Loss) per Weighted Average Common Share — Basic
$
5.14
$
(1.12
)
$
5.17
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted
212
228
236
Income/(Loss) per Weighted Average Common Share — Diluted
$
4.99
$
(1.12
)
$
5.17
NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
2022
Net Income/(Loss)
$
1,125
$
(202
)
$
1,221
Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(22
)
9
(35
)
Defined benefit plans
(4
)
30
(16
)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
(26
)
39
(51
)
Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
$
1,099
$
(163
)
$
1,170
NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
966
$
541
Funds deposited by counterparties
199
84
Restricted cash
8
24
Accounts receivable, net
3,488
3,542
Inventory
478
607
Derivative instruments
2,686
3,862
Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities
309
441
Prepayments and other current assets
830
626
Total current assets
8,964
9,727
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,021
1,763
Other Assets
Equity investments in affiliates
45
42
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
151
179
Goodwill
5,011
5,079
Customer relationships, net
1,538
2,164
Other intangible assets, net
1,370
1,763
Derivative instruments
1,710
2,293
Deferred income taxes
2,067
2,251
Other non-current assets
1,145
777
Total other assets
13,037
14,548
Total Assets
$
24,022
$
26,038
NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
As of December 31,
(In millions, except share data)
2024
2023
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
$
996
$
620
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
66
90
Accounts payable
2,513
2,325
Derivative instruments
2,297
4,019
Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities
199
84
Deferred revenue current
711
720
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,031
1,642
Total current liabilities
8,813
9,500
Other Liabilities
Long-term debt and finance leases
9,812
10,133
Non-current operating lease liabilities
117
128
Derivative instruments
1,107
1,488
Deferred income taxes
12
22
Deferred revenue non-current
862
914
Other non-current liabilities
821
947
Total other liabilities
12,731
13,632
Total Liabilities
21,544
23,132
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 650,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 (aggregate liquidation preference $650)
650
650
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 205,064,058 and 267,330,470 shares issued; and 198,604,003 and 208,130,950 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
2
3
Additional paid-in capital
705
3,416
Retained earnings
1,535
820
Treasury stock, at cost; 6,460,055 and 59,199,520 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
(297
)
(1,892
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(117
)
(91
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,478
2,906
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
24,022
$
26,038
Contacts
Media:
Chevalier Gray
832.763.3454
Investors:
Brendan Mulhern
609.524.4767
Read full story here