NPSx and InMoment Announce Strategic Partnership To Provide CX Practitioners With Broad Range of CX Solutions

LONDON & SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NPSx by Bain & Company and InMoment announced a strategic partnership to provide companies and CX practitioners with a comprehensive set of customer experience (CX) solutions to support customer loyalty and business growth. InMoment and NPSx are both recognized leaders in providing customer feedback management and Net Promoter System and CX capabilities through their respective organizations.

This partnership will enable easier access to the products of both companies for existing clients and provide new integrated solutions for the market. Together, NPSx and InMoment will equip CX leaders with the tools they need to accelerate CX program success by leveraging NPSx’s expertise in customer experience management and InMoment’s feedback management technology and program expertise.

NPSx experience management solutions include market leading training and certification for CX practitioners, solutions to support transformation of company culture, CX accreditation that helps companies prioritize areas for CX improvement, and applied AI solutions to support next-generation customer management.

InMoment experience improvement solutions include a leading-edge, AI-based technology platform, and industry and domain CX expertise that integrates feedback, market, research, and real-time operational data to help businesses define individual CX initiative goals, listen more intelligently, and deliver true value to customers and businesses.

Stanford Swinton: “NPSx aims to empower organizations to adopt an unbeatable business strategy that focuses on improving customer lives. This partnership will bring the combined toolkit of market leading CX resources from InMoment and NPSx by Bain & Company to even more companies to help them make a difference in the lives of their customers and accelerate sustainable growth.”

Stephan Thun: “Both business and personal success is about building the best relationships possible and making sure you continue to nurture them along the way,” said Stephan Thun, Managing Director, InMoment. “Our partnership with NPSx by Bain & Company is an example of bringing the best technology and brightest CX minds in the industry together to accelerate the value of CX initiatives for our respective global clients through continued professional and business success.”

NPSx℠ is a leading provider of customer experience (CX) technology and training, powered by Bain & Company – the customer experience experts and creators of the Net Promoter System™. NPSx provides unparalleled customer advantage by offering the best of Bain’s customer first thinking, packaged in simple and accessible ways for customer leaders around the world.

​​Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.

