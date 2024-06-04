NPM Renews Relationship with Veritonic to Provide Sponsors with Actionable Audio Insights & Unrivaled Optimization Opportunities through Creative Measurement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that NPR’s sponsorship subsidiary National Public Media (NPM), has renewed their longstanding relationship with the company, expanding their use of Veritonic’s audio-first Creative Measurement solution for the fourth time to provide sponsors with insightful and comprehensive data that will further inform the selection and optimization of assets within their audio campaigns.





Veritonic’s AI-powered Creative Measurement solution provides NPR sponsors with robust, pre-market insights that delve into the emotional resonance, recall, and engagement of audio content. With this actionable information in hand, sponsors can optimize their content for maximum impact, ensuring that every element of their audio campaign captures the attention and hearts of their target audience.

“Veritonic’s knowledgeable team and innovative, audio-first solutions remain a critical component of our value proposition to sponsors,” said Scott Davis, SVP of NPR National Sales at NPM. “Their creative measurement solution provides a level of granularity and insight that simply cannot be found anywhere else. We look forward to the success that this actionable data will unlock for our sponsors, empowering them to create increasingly relevant and resonating audio campaigns that will undoubtedly further their reach and ROI.”

“We take great pride in our ongoing partnership with NPM, and look forward to continuing to support their sponsors with audio testing and optimization capabilities,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO of Veritonic. “Through the utilization of our creative measurement solution, sponsors can test every component of their audio to ensure it will be effective before it’s used in-market, providing an increased confidence in their campaigns and in audio as a whole, which will allow them to continue to grow their investment in the medium and increase their ROI.”

For more information about Veritonic’s creative measurement solution or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic



World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

Contacts

For more information, press only:

Kristin Charron



VP, Marketing, Veritonic



kcharron@veritonic.com