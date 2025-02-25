Now Every Manager Gets the Power of a Chief of Staff and Leadership Coach: WorkBoardAI Unveils 2 New Digital Workers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkBoardAI, the leading provider of enterprise strategy execution and OKR software, today announced the launch of its digital chief of staff and leadership coach agents. These digital workers are AI agents that use knowledge of company strategy and team objectives to assist managers with alignment, accountability, and coaching that improve individual, team and company outcomes.

Introducing John, the digital chief of staff that helps people leaders orchestrate their team operating rhythm and execute at their best. John can coordinate OKRs, create scorecards, send meeting pre-reads, make sure leaders see risks as early as possible, get risky KRs on meeting agendas, and update people on progress.

Introducing Sofia, the digital leadership coach that helps managers stay tuned into team sentiment, help figure out who needs coaching and kudos, draft 1on1 agendas and messages, and think through challenging feedback.

“Manager effectiveness is the lynchpin in business outcomes and strategy execution. While the top 2% of leaders have a chief of staff and executive coach, the other 98% of managers are stuck in classes that tell them to be better without giving them any real capacity to do so,” said Deidre Paknad, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkBoard. “Most of them want to be great managers but lack capacity, skills or both. Our digital chiefs of staff and coach agents are a huge breakthrough that triples the competency and productivity of every manager.”

WorkBoardAI’s chiefs of staff and leadership coaches help people leaders operate at their fullest potential and improve their strategic thinking, operational rigor, and coaching skills without the headcount cost and overhead of overlaying human chiefs of staff, directors of operations, HR BPs, and leadership coaches. The benefits are transformative:

A familiar conversational experience enriched with context on company strategy, team objectives, and team member responsibilities quickly boosts competency.

Chief of staff agents assist managers in creating strategic clarity and operational accountability – supplementing behavior habits many managers lack.

Coach agents help managers identify where feedback is needed, and help them tackle hard conversations faster and better.

These agents increase managers’ capacity to do meaningful, nuanced work that requires domain expertise, skills, and judgment.

Improving managers’ effectiveness amplifies team members’ contribution - a real force multiplier in organizational success.

Managers don’t need to be prompt experts or feed company information to these agents because the agents are already informed and skilled for their jobs.

“We chose WorkBoardAI to drive strategy execution in a faster-changing world,” said Peter Ter Kulve, President, Ice Cream at Unilever. “Its AI will help us improve strategic clarity, focus, operational rigor, and coaching as we deliver on our vision.”

WorkBoardAI first introduced agentic AI last year with a reporter agent. As skilled digital workers, these new agents have a full job description with a wide set of skills including reasoning. Managers ask for what they need and choose what to delegate in conversation with the agent; the agents respond in natural, complete ways and anticipate managers’ needs based on these conversations and the manager’s objectives and responsibilities.

Michelle Gonzalez, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of M12, Microsoft’s venture fund added, “WorkBoardAI brought AI to strategy execution and OKRs in 2023 and expanded value with agentic AI last year. We are excited about these new chief of staff and coach digital workers; they clearly enhance large enterprises’ ability to execute their strategies better.”

WorkBoardAI is listed in Workday’s AI Marketplace and has Workday’s Trustworthy AI certification. WorkBoardAI digital workers will work with Workday’s newly-announced Agent System of Record.

Learn more and request early access at www.workboard.com/agents/

The Reporter Agent is available now, with digital workers launching for early access customers in May and general availability in June.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard is the leading provider of enterprise strategy execution and OKR software, enabling high alignment, accountability and transparency across global organizations. Enterprises have trusted WorkBoard with their strategic ambitions and the actions to achieve them for a decade. WorkBoard counts 3M, AstraZeneca, Boeing, Crowdstrike, Cisco, Elevance, Ford, Humana, Renault, State Street, UBS, Unilever, UnitedHealth, and their peers as customers. Its investors include M12 Microsoft’s Venture Fund, Workday Ventures, CapitalOne, SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz, Notable Capital and others.

