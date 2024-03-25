Novosound secures patent for wireless wearable ultrasound imaging platform

– Patent covers the instrumentation underpinning Novosound’s first-mover advantage R&D contracts with partners in consumer digital health



GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scottish sensor technology scale-up Novosound has secured a patent for its ultrasonic instrumentation system, with the Dr Dave Hughes-led company recently launching its related Slanj platform targeted at the medical and wearable device sectors worldwide.

The milestone marks Novosound’s 21st patent awarded since 2018, and gives the company the exclusive rights to sell the technology that has underpinned leading research in Scotland and the United States into wireless, wearable ultrasound.

Dr Dave Hughes, CEO and Co-founder of Novosound, said: “ I’m really proud that Novosound has obtained the first patent for a wearable ultrasound system. This allows us to integrate and license the technology with smartwatch partners, looking deeper into the body and enhancing the measurements their optical and electrical sensors provide, opening up the holy grail of 24/7 blood pressure monitoring on the wrist.”

Novosound is also progressing patent applications for its wearable technology worldwide, while ongoing research and pilot projects are continuing with global tech giants, including around muscle activity and blood pressure monitoring in smartwatches, and with institutions like the Texas Medical Centre.

Dave Hughes added: “ This technology builds on the legacy of ultrasound in Scotland, where it was first demonstrated as a medical diagnostic technique at the University of Glasgow in 1954, and now as a Scottish company moves it out of the hospital and into the home via a wearable device.”

Novosound is forecasting its fourth year in a row of annual revenue growth, powered by strong growth in North American markets.

The company, which was the University of the West of Scotland’s first ever spinout in 2018, has raised over £10 million since, appointed former Intel executive David Jolliffe as CFO last year, while also announcing commercial contracts with Nasdaq-listed PAVmed Inc., and partnerships including with the Texas Medical Centre, strengthening its position in fast-growing digital health markets.

