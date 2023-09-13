NovoDynamics Welcomes Metalmark Capital Chairman and CEO Howard I. Hoffen to Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIforDental—NovoDynamics, Inc., the artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions provider for the Dental Industry, this week announced that Howard I. Hoffen has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Hoffen is the Chairman and CEO of Metalmark Capital, formerly Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, a growth equity investment firm focused primarily on privately held, middle market companies. Mr. Hoffen joined Morgan Stanley in 1985 and was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners before forming Metalmark Capital Partners in 2004. He currently serves on the Board of EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) and is also a Director of a number of private companies in industries including Healthcare, Energy, Industrials, and Agribusiness. Mr. Hoffen received a BS in Engineering from Columbia University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.





“NovoDynamics has a long track record of providing successful artificial intelligence solutions to governments and commercial enterprises, which differentiates it from others in the AI space,” said new NovoDynamics Director Howard Hoffen. “I’m eager to help support the company as it works to achieve its vision of becoming the leading AI solutions provider across the Dental industry, with expansion into the broader Healthcare market.”

According to David Rock, Chairman and CEO of NovoDynamics, “Now that our Dental AI platform has been proven at major U.S. dental insurance companies, we’re well positioned for growth. We look forward to Howard Hoffen’s strategic guidance as we transition the company to the next level.”

About NovoDynamics, Inc.

NovoDynamics provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that address critical healthcare challenges, save payers and providers time and money, and help improve quality of care for patients. NovoDynamics, an In-Q-Tel portfolio company, has been applying its proven AI expertise and advanced image processing technology to solve complex problems for governments, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions since 2001. For more information, follow NovoDynamics on LinkedIn and Twitter (@NovoDynamics), or visit NovoDynamics.com.

