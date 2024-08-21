NovoDynamics Welcomes James S. Hinkle, MHA to the NovoHealth Dental Team as Senior Vice President of Sales

Highly Successful Healthcare Industry Sales Executive Tapped to Continue Growing Market Share for Company’s Dental AI Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich.—NovoDynamics, Inc., the leading provider of automated, AI-driven dental insurance claim review technology, this week announced that James S. Hinkle, MHA has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales.





“NovoHealth Dental has demonstrated that its pre-emptive claim quality assurance checks, reliable fraud detection, and accurate clinical assessments can deliver significant ROI,” said Jim Hinkle. “With the platform’s ability to securely and successfully analyze millions of claims flowing through high-volume, real-time environments, NovoHealth Dental is the right AI for U.S. dental insurers who want and need the best-in-class, enterprise-scale dental AI solution.”

Jim has an outstanding track record helping customers succeed with performance improvement, digital transformation, and healthcare analytics technologies. He joins NovoDynamics after serving for half a decade as Senior Vice President of Sales for Health Data Management Solutions, a CVS Health/Aetna Health Analytics Company and numerous years as VP of Business Development for Philips Consulting. Over the course of his career in the healthcare industry, Jim has held leadership positions with responsibilities ranging from Strategic Operations to Strategic Partnerships. Jim currently serves as a Board Member for the Integrated Benefits Institute, a non-profit that provides unbiased research and insights to help employers and providers make health decisions that positively impact the “3Ps”: people, productivity, and performance.

According to David Rock, Chairman and CEO of NovoDynamics, “NovoHealth Dental has been proven at major U.S. dental insurance companies, so we are well positioned for continued growth. We look forward to having Jim apply his expertise to expand our customer and partner relationships.”

Jim earned his Masters of Health Administration (MHA) from the Medical University of South Carolina, specializing in Operations and Financial Health System Management, and his BA in Political Science from the College of Charleston, focusing on International Relations, Mid-Eastern Politics, International Conflict, and War and Diplomacy.

About NovoDynamics, Inc,

NovoDynamics provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that address critical healthcare challenges, save payers and providers time and money, and help improve quality of care for patients. The NovoDynamics® NovoHealth® Dental platform analyzes dental insurance claims in real time; delivers accurate clinical assessments; helps deter fraud, waste, and abuse; and supports more consistent plan payments. NovoDynamics, an In-Q-Tel portfolio company, has been applying its proven AI expertise and advanced image processing technology to solve complex problems for governments, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions since 2001. For more information, follow NovoDynamics on LinkedIn or visit NovoDynamics.com.

