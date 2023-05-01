NovoDynamics Dental Director will Show How and Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Improving Dental Insurance Claim Review

Joseph Borg, DDS to Address American Association of Dental Consultants (AADC)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIforDental–Joseph Borg, DDS, Dental Director at NovoDynamics, Inc., the proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider for the Dental industry, will address members of the American Association of Dental Consultants (AADC) at the organization’s Spring Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, on May 5th, 2023. The presentation will cover how AI is helping dental payers make claim review faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

According to Dr. Borg, who has more than 30 years of experience as a clinician and dental director at one of the nation’s largest payers: “There’s a lot of buzz, today, about how AI can read x-rays and point out problems in a patient’s mouth, which may or may not all require immediate interventions. But quality care relies on more than diagnostics, at which most dentists are trained to excel. Dental practitioners need support to ensure the treatment plans they recommend will be accepted by patients who want to know how much of the cost their insurer will cover and how much out-of-pocket expense they will incur. When AI is purpose-built to improve insurance claim review, it evaluates whether the services meet the patient’s specific insurance plan guidelines, as well as whether they are necessary and appropriate.”

Dr. Borg’s presentation will incorporate real-world examples based on studies NovoDynamics has performed for several major U.S. dental insurers using the company’s AI-based NovoHealth® Dental platform, which has been in commercial use since 2019.

NovoDynamics provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that address critical healthcare challenges, save payers and providers time and money, and help improve quality of care for patients. NovoDynamics, an In-Q-Tel portfolio company, has been applying its proven AI expertise and advanced image processing technology to solve complex problems for governments, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions since 2001. For more information, follow NovoDynamics on LinkedIn and Twitter (@NovoDynamics), or visit NovoDynamics.com.

