NovoDynamics Continues to Lead Dental AI by Achieving HITRUST Certification for Second 2-Year Term

NovoHealth Dental AI Demonstrates the Industry’s Strongest Cybersecurity Defenses and Highest Levels of Protection for Sensitive Personal Healthcare Information

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIforDental—NovoDynamics, Inc., the industry-leading provider of automated, AI-driven dental insurance claim review technology, today announced its NovoHealth Dental platform has earned the renewal of its certified status by HITRUST for information security. In July 2022, NovoDynamics became the first dental AI company to join the elite group of international organizations achieving HITRUST Certification. HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that the NovoHealth Dental AI platform residing at Amazon Web Services, Azure, and US Signal continues to meet hundreds of rigorous, industry-defined cybersecurity requirements and validates the demanding HIPAA compliance needed to assure that the platform safeguards sensitive personal healthcare information and protects patient privacy.





“HITRUST Certification is just one of the many ways we are leading our industry,” said NovoDynamics CEO David Rock. “NovoDynamics’ best-in-class dental AI solutions streamline dental insurance claim reviews to benefit payers, providers, and patients alike. NovoHealth Dental’s unparalleled features include pre-emptive claim quality assurance checks; reliable fraud detection; and accurate clinical assessments. Plus, NovoHealth Dental has been proven to successfully analyze claims in a high-volume, real-time environment.”

“HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates NovoDynamics is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. “The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight.”

About HITRUST r2 Certification

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the NovoDynamics NovoHealth Dental platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. During 2022 and 2023, more than 99.4% of HITRUST Certified environments proved resilient in fending off potential security breaches.

About NovoDynamics

NovoDynamics provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that address critical healthcare challenges, save payers and providers time and money, and help improve quality of care for patients. The company’s NovoHealth Dental platform analyzes dental insurance claims in real time; delivers accurate clinical assessments; helps deter fraud, waste, and abuse; and supports more consistent plan payments. NovoDynamics, an In-Q-Tel portfolio company, has been applying its proven AI expertise and advanced image processing technology to solve complex problems for governments, commercial enterprises, and academic institutions since 2001. For more information, follow NovoDynamics on LinkedIn or visit NovoDynamics.com.

