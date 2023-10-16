Novel Farms Co-founders Named as Breakthrough Energy Fellows

As part of BE’s Third Cohort of Fellows, Nieves Martinez Marshall and Michelle Lu secure extensive funding and support to help accelerate the commercialization of cultivated meat.

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Berkeley–Today, Breakthrough Energy announced the third cohort of its Fellows program as part of the organization’s mission to accelerate climate-tech innovation. Nieves Martinez Marshall, CEO and Co-founder, and Michelle Lu, CSO and Co-founder of Novel Farms were named as Fellows, working in the cultivated meat industry. Novel Farms leverages a novel microbial fermentation approach to create a scaffolding platform that can significantly reduce cultivated meat production costs. This process aims to reshape the future of meat production, mitigating climate change while improving public health and animal welfare.





The Breakthrough Energy Fellows (BE Fellows) program provides the world’s best and brightest innovators with crucial resources, including research funding, mentorship, education, and access to the extensive Breakthrough Energy network. BE Fellows fast-tracks the early development of novel technologies so they can go from lab to market on the timeline the world needs to reach our climate goals.

“Building a clean energy future requires constant innovation and new ideas, so I’m thrilled to welcome our third cohort of Fellows whose groundbreaking work around the world unlock new possibilities, ” said Ashley Grosh, Vice President of Breakthrough Energy Fellows. “Breakthrough Energy’s Fellows program ensures that innovators and entrepreneurs working on transformative climate solutions receive the vital support they need. We are fully committed to guiding them every step of the way to accelerate climate tech innovation and launch the next generation of world changing ideas.”

“We are thrilled to be included in Breakthrough Energy’s exceptional Fellow program. With their support, Novel Farms is now well-positioned to accelerate product development and scale up,” said Nieves Martinez Marshall.

BE Fellows focuses its support on innovations across Breakthrough Energy’s Five Grand Challenges. The Third Cohort of Fellows consists of innovators working nuclear fusion, agriculture, steel, electrification, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and more. The projects were selected through a competitive application process and must demonstrate and model the potential to reduce 500 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year at scale.

Developing cost-efficient methods for cultivated meat production will be vital in satisfying the growing demand for animal protein while avoiding the deforestation, carbon emissions, biodiversity loss and other negative outcomes of industrial animal farming.

Contacts

hello@novelfarms.co