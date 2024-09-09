Novata Expands Platform to Empower Private Companies with Cutting-Edge Sustainability Solutions

New offering includes ESG data management & reporting, carbon accounting, and regulatory compliance, including a purpose-built solution for the CSRD

In just three years, Novata has established itself as the trusted leader in sustainability technology for investors. The launch of Novata’s new company offering is a direct response to the growing demand for robust and reliable sustainability solutions among private companies. Today, companies are increasingly seeking a partner to help them manage and report on ESG data to meet demands from their investors, supply chain partners and regulators.

Novata’s new offering for companies includes:

Novata’s Sustainability Management Solution – A flexible workspace for businesses to collect, securely store, and collaborate on sustainability data.

– A flexible workspace for businesses to collect, securely store, and collaborate on sustainability data. Novata Carbon Navigator – Measure Scopes 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions with Novata’s digitized carbon calculator.

– Measure Scopes 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions with Novata’s digitized carbon calculator. Novata’s CSRD Solution – Remove the operational burden and uncertainties associated with the CSRD with our combination of ESRS data management tools, digitized double materiality solution, and expert advisory practice.

“We’ve spent the last three years building a best-in-class data management platform that investors trust, and now we’re excited to bring that same level of innovation and reliability to private companies,’” said Alex Friedman, CEO & Co-Founder of Novata. “Our goal is to help these companies tackle the hardest challenges in sustainability with confidence.”

In addition to sustainability technology, Novata’s clients can also leverage its advisory capabilities. Guided by our team of sustainability experts, Novata Advisory provides a range of customizable services and guidance to support businesses at every stage of the sustainability journey. Whether a company is just getting started or looking to advance existing initiatives, our experts are ready to help companies achieve their goals. The combination of Novata Advisory and intuitive technology creates a game-changing solution that delivers significant value at a fair price, enabling companies to tackle sustainability with confidence and clarity.

“At Novata, we deeply understand the increased challenges companies are facing when it comes to sustainability,” said Mark Fischel, Head of Product for Companies. “Whether it’s providing data to investors or customers, or responding to the increasingly onerous regulatory landscape, sustainability teams have never been busier! We are confident that by integrating our advanced technology and expert advisory services, companies will save time, enhance collaboration, and drive sustainability up their business agenda.”

Since its commercial launch in April 2022, Novata has experienced significant global demand by investors for its all-in-one solution for data management, carbon accounting, regulatory reporting, and the most comprehensive set of private markets’ ESG benchmarks. Novata’s platform is trusted and used by hundreds of GPs in private equity, growth equity, private credit, and venture capital, and more than 8,000 companies in all major geographies. Novata’s clients manage over $10 trillion in assets.

Novata is on a mission to empower private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. To learn more about Novata, visit the website and follow Novata on LinkedIn to keep up with the company’s latest news and insights.

About Novata

Novata is the private markets’ sustainability management partner. We empower investors and companies to achieve their sustainability goals with our trusted ESG data management platform and advisory practice—because it’s good for business and it’s good for the planet. Learn more at www.novata.com.

