<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas Summer...
Business Wire

Novanta to Present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in White Plains, New York.


About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

Contacts

Novanta Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:

Ray Nash

(781) 266-5137

Articoli correlati

TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2023 for ‘Newcomer of the Year’ with the OT Zero Trust concept

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industrial customers can safeguard critical infrastructures with TXOne Networks’ award-winning OT Zero Trust approachIRVING, Texas & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OTZeroTrust--TXOne...
Continua a leggere

Hospitality Technology Innovator Agilysys Demonstrates How Hotels And Resorts Are Using Technology To Elevate Return On Experience (ROE) Across Six Key Hospitality Moments

Business Wire Business Wire -
– Demonstrations and eBook available in Agilysys Booth #1039 at AHLA’s The Hospitality Show –ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despite rising economic...
Continua a leggere

Mobileye Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
Anat Heller To Step Down As Mobileye’s Chief Financial Officer; Moran Shemesh Rojansky Will Assume Role Of Acting CFOJERUSALEM--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2023 for ‘Newcomer of the Year’ with the...

Business Wire