Novanta receives Silver rating from EcoVadis

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (“Novanta” or the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that the Company has received a Silver rating from EcoVadis for its sustainability practices.





EcoVadis is an internationally recognized sustainability rating agency. Their Silver rating for Novanta places the Company in the top 25% of rated companies within Novanta’s industry sector and was based on EcoVadis’s assessment in four categories: environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement.

“We are very proud of our progress in our environmental sustainability and our social responsibility initiatives, which we believe are important to all of Novanta’s stakeholders and will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner of leading and successful OEMs,” said Matthijs Glastra, Novanta Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “The Silver rating is a testament to our dedication and progress in reducing our environmental carbon footprint, improving our culture, and bettering our communities.”

Earlier this year, Novanta published its 2022 ESG Report giving further details of Novanta’s ESG programs and initiatives. To learn more about these programs and initiatives, please visit the Environmental, Social and Governance section of our website at: https://sustainability.novanta.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company's website at www.novanta.com.

