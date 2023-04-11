<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 9,...
Business Wire

Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 before the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, July 3, 2023.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision, and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

Contacts

Novanta Inc.
Investor Relations:

Ray Nash

(781) 266-5137

Articoli correlati

Frontgrade Products Enable the European Space Agency’s JUICE Mission

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability computer systems for space applications, announces that its products...
Continua a leggere

Entegris Appoints Linda LaGorga as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and...
Continua a leggere

Stride Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Frontgrade Products Enable the European Space Agency’s JUICE Mission

Business Wire