Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2024

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its second quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.


The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 before the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, September 30, 2024.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Inc. Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

Contacts

Novanta Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:

Ray Nash

(781) 266-5137

