Novanta Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024

Second Quarter 2024 GAAP Revenue of $236 million

Second Quarter 2024 GAAP Net Income of $13.8 million

Second Quarter 2024 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.38

Second Quarter 2024 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.73

Second Quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $51 million

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) (“Novanta” or the “Company”), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024.





Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) June 28, June 30, 2024 2023 GAAP Revenue $ 235.9 $ 229.5 Operating Income $ 25.7 $ 32.2 Net Income $ 13.8 $ 20.9 Diluted EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.58 Non-GAAP* Adjusted Operating Income $ 41.3 $ 42.1 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.73 $ 0.80 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51.1 $ 51.7

*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

“Novanta delivered another quarter of outstanding operating results,” said Matthijs Glastra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Novanta. “In the Second Quarter, we beat expectations for sales, profit, and cash flow. For the quarter, we had $236 million in revenue, adjusted gross profit margin of 47%, adjusted EBITDA of $51 million, and operating cash flow of $41 million. These excellent results reflect the resilience and dedication of our team as they work to serve our customers, launch innovative new products, and deliver on our financial commitments.”

Second Quarter

During the second quarter of 2024, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $235.9 million, an increase of $6.4 million, or 2.8%, versus the second quarter of 2023. The Company’s acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of $20.3 million, or 8.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year adversely impacted our revenue by $1.7 million, or 0.8%, during the second quarter of 2024. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was a decrease of 5.3% for the second quarter of 2024 (see “Organic Revenue Growth” in the non-GAAP reconciliations below).

In the second quarter of 2024, GAAP operating income was $25.7 million, compared to $32.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP net income was $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.38 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.58 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.73 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.80 in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding was 36.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $51.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 was $41.1 million, compared to $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Guidance

“While industrial capital spending markets, particularly in Europe and China, and life sciences and bioprocessing capital spending markets remain particularly weak, Novanta’s new products continue to accelerate in adoption, our medical device end-markets remain strong, and robotics and automation markets are seeing strength in the second half,” said Matthijs Glastra. “We are positioned well for an improving capital spending market in 2025, and accelerating growth from new product launches, improving our confidence in 2025 and our long-term outlook.”

For the full year 2024, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $975 million, representing reported revenue growth of greater than 10%. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be approximately 46.6% to 47.0%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $215 million to $222 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.35. The Company’s guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $241 million to $244 million. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be approximately 47.0% to 47.5%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $56 million to $58 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.89. The Company’s guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company’s forward-looking Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including acquisitions and related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses); significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; divestitures and related expenses; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; and other charges reflected in the Company’s reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta’s non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and to provide a business update. To access the call, please dial (888) 346-3959 prior to the scheduled conference call time. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed online via a live webcast on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. The replay will remain available until Monday, September 30, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) and Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Net Income, and Net Debt.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and supplementary information to investors regarding the operating performance of the Company. It is management’s belief that these non-GAAP financial measures would be particularly useful to investors because of the significant changes that have occurred outside of the Company’s day-to-day business in accordance with the execution of the Company’s strategy. This strategy includes streamlining the Company’s existing operations through site and functional consolidations, strategic divestitures and product line closures, expanding the Company’s business through significant internal investments, and broadening the Company’s product and service offerings through acquisitions of innovative and complementary technologies and solutions. The financial impact of certain elements of these activities, particularly acquisitions, divestitures, and site and functional restructurings, is often large relative to the Company’s overall financial performance and can adversely affect the comparability of its operating results and investors’ ability to analyze the business from period to period.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are used by management to evaluate operating performance, communicate financial results to the Board of Directors, benchmark results against historical performance and the performance of peers, and evaluate investment opportunities, including acquisitions and divestitures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Organic Revenue Growth and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin are used to determine bonus payments for senior management and employees. The Company has also used in the past, and may use in the future, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as performance targets for certain performance-based restricted stock units. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide greater transparency and insight into management’s method of analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company’s reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the full year 2024 and third quarter of 2024; expectations for our end markets and market position; our competitive position, including our positioning for long-term growth, capital spending and growth from new product launches; and other statements that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers’ businesses, capital expenditures and level of business activities; risks associated with epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises; our dependence upon our ability to respond to fluctuations in product demand; our ability to continuously innovate, to introduce new products in a timely manner, and to manage transitions to new product innovations effectively; customer order timing and other similar factors; disruptions or breaches in security of our or our third-party providers’ information technology systems; risks associated with our operations in foreign countries; our increased use of outsourcing in foreign countries; risks associated with increased outsourcing of components manufacturing; our exposure to increased tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; violations of our intellectual property rights and our ability to protect our intellectual property against infringement by third parties; risk of losing our competitive advantage; our failure to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into our business; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our restructuring and realignment activities; product defects or problems integrating our products with other vendors’ products; disruptions in the supply of certain key components and other goods from our suppliers; our failure to accurately forecast component and raw material requirements leading to additional costs and significant delays in shipments; production difficulties and product delivery delays or disruptions; our exposure to extensive medical device regulations, which may impede or hinder the approval, certification or sale of our products and, in some cases, may ultimately result in an inability to obtain approval or certification of certain products or may result in the recall or seizure of previously approved or certified products; potential penalties for violating foreign and U.S. federal and state healthcare laws and regulations; impact of healthcare industry cost containment and healthcare reform measures; changes in governmental regulations related to our business or products; actual or perceived failures to comply with applicable data protection, privacy and security laws, regulations, standards, and other requirements; our failure to implement new information technology systems successfully; changes in foreign currency rates; our failure to realize the full value of our intangible assets; our reliance on original equipment manufacturer customers; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from investors, customers, governments and other stakeholders and third parties with respect to corporate sustainability policies and practices; the effects of climate change and related regulatory responses; our exposure to the credit risk of some of our customers and in weakened markets; being subject to U.S. federal income taxation even though we are a non-U.S. corporation; changes in tax laws and fluctuations in our effective tax rates; any need for additional capital to adequately respond to business challenges or opportunities and repay or refinance our existing indebtedness, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; our existing indebtedness limiting our ability to engage in certain activities; volatility in the market price for our common shares; and our failure to maintain appropriate internal controls in the future.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT.”

More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com. For additional information, please contact Novanta Investor Relations at (781) 266-5137 or InvestorRelations@novanta.com.

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars or shares, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 28, June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 235,864 $ 229,464 Cost of revenue 132,175 125,341 Gross profit 103,689 104,123 Operating expenses: Research and development and engineering 23,731 23,380 Selling, general and administrative 44,793 42,187 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 6,907 5,124 Restructuring, acquisition, and related costs 2,543 1,234 Total operating expenses 77,974 71,925 Operating income 25,715 32,198 Interest income (expense), net (8,266 ) (6,810 ) Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), net (264 ) 74 Other income (expense), net (55 ) (191 ) Income before income taxes 17,130 25,271 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,375 4,392 Net income $ 13,755 $ 20,879 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 35,946 35,851 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 36,092 36,032

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) June 28, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,468 $ 105,051 Accounts receivable, net 145,025 139,410 Inventories 160,042 149,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,256 21,465 Total current assets 424,791 415,297 Property, plant and equipment, net 114,758 109,449 Operating lease assets 43,641 38,302 Intangible assets, net 206,938 145,022 Goodwill 587,028 484,507 Other assets 21,418 33,479 Total assets $ 1,398,574 $ 1,226,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,813 $ 4,968 Accounts payable 71,044 57,195 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,613 77,012 Total current liabilities 153,470 139,175 Long-term debt 477,113 349,404 Operating lease liabilities 41,279 37,345 Other long-term liabilities 24,720 26,672 Total liabilities 696,582 552,596 Stockholders’ Equity: Total stockholders’ equity 701,992 673,460 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,398,574 $ 1,226,056

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 28, June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,755 $ 20,879 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,116 11,937 Share-based compensation 6,231 5,875 Deferred income taxes (4,000 ) (3,970 ) Other 4,869 2,085 Changes in assets and liabilities which (used)/provided cash, excluding effects from business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 5,385 (3,644 ) Inventories (2,805 ) 1,125 Other operating assets and liabilities 3,544 (8,090 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 41,095 26,197 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,937 ) (3,326 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,937 ) (3,326 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments under term loan and revolving credit facilities (31,368 ) (15,189 ) Payments of withholding taxes from share-based awards (476 ) (407 ) Other financing activities (179 ) (157 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (32,023 ) (15,753 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 813 1,536 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,948 8,654 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 93,520 82,676 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,468 $ 91,330

NOVANTA INC. Revenue by Reportable Segment (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 28, June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue Precision Medicine and Manufacturing $ 63,952 $ 74,333 Medical Solutions 104,525 83,322 Robotics and Automation 67,387 71,809 Total $ 235,864 $ 229,464

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin by Reportable Segment (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 28, June 30, 2024 2023 Precision Medicine and Manufacturing Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 30,580 $ 36,513 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 47.8 % 49.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 491 582 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure — 473 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 31,071 $ 37,568 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 48.6 % 50.5 % Medical Solutions Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 40,364 $ 34,257 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 38.6 % 41.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,961 1,070 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure 2,493 — Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 44,818 $ 35,327 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 42.9 % 42.4 % Robotics and Automation Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 33,388 $ 34,909 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 49.5 % 48.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,233 1,394 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 34,621 $ 36,303 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 51.4 % 50.6 % Unallocated Corporate and Shared Services Gross Profit (GAAP) $ (643 ) $ (1,556 ) Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ (643 ) $ (1,556 ) Novanta Inc. Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 103,689 $ 104,123 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 44.0 % 45.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,685 3,046 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure 2,493 473 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 109,867 $ 107,642 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 46.6 % 46.9 %

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 28, 2024 Operating



Income Operating



Margin Income



Before



Income



Taxes Income Tax



Provision /



(Benefit) Effective Tax



Rate Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 25,715 10.9 % $ 17,130 $ 3,375 19.7 % $ 13,755 $ 0.38 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 10,592 4.5 % 10,592 Restructuring costs 2,523 1.1 % 2,523 Acquisition and related costs 20 0.0 % 20 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure 2,493 1.0 % 2,493 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net 264 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 3,228 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (48 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 15,628 6.6 % 15,892 3,180 12,712 0.35 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 41,343 17.5 % $ 33,022 $ 6,555 19.9 % $ 26,467 $ 0.73 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 36,092

