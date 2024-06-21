Home Business Wire NOV Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

NOV Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.


About NOV

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.

Contacts

Amie D’Ambrosio

Director, Investor Relations

(713) 375-3826

amie.dambrosio@nov.com

