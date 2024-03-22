Notice of Commencement of Operation of Dexerials Photonics Solutions Corporation as Integrated Company Leading Growth in the Photonics Domain

SHIMOTSUKE, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DXPS–Dexerials Corporation, (TOKYO: 4980) (Headquarters: Shimotsuke-shi, Tochigi, Representative Director and President: Yoshihisa Shinya, hereinafter “Dexerials”), which provides leading-edge technologies, materials, and devices for smartphones, automobiles, and other products, announces that the name of the integrated company to be created under Dexerials Precision Components Corporation (Headquarters: Tome-shi, Miyagi, Hereinafter “DXPC”) and Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shimotsuke-shi, Tochigi, hereinafter “Kyoto Semiconductor”) has been determined as Dexerials Photonics Solutions Corporation (hereinafter “DXPS”), a consolidated subsidiary of Dexerials in Japan, and that DXPS will commence operation on April 1, 2024. In accordance with Dexerials’ news release on July 31, 2023, entitled Notice Regarding Launch of Integrated Company to Lead Growth in the Photonics Domain, preparations for a launch of the integrated company between DXPC and Kyoto Semiconductor had been made.









The profile of DXPS is as follows.

Profile of the integrated company

Corporate name Dexerials Photonics Solutions Corporation Head office Shimotsuke-shi, Tochigi Offices Eniwa Operation, Kamisunagawa Operation and Tome Operation Date of inauguration April 1, 2024 Share capital 100 million yen Representative (planned) Kazuya Hayashibe, Representative Director and President Business Development, production and production management of optical semiconductors, optical devices and semiconductor-composite devices (photonics products)

Dexerials Group will support DXPS in developing and providing solutions essential to the evolution of technologies in the photonics domain, aiming to increase efficiency in society. In so doing, the Group will help build a sustainable society, while aiming to achieve continuous growth and higher corporate value.



DXPS will develop and manufacture** microdevices and optical semiconductor device products that have been operated by DXPC and Kyoto Semiconductor. Dexerials will sell them to customers as its photonics products.



Dexerials and Kyoto Semiconductor will participate as an exhibitor at the OFC 2024 trade show that will take place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego in the United States from Tuesday, March 26 to Thursday, March 28. We cordially invite visitors to the exhibition to drop by our booth.

Comment from Kazuya Hayashibe, Representative Director and President (planned), DXPS

The Dexerials Group has been effectively combining technologies with the knowledge possessed by its human resources to offer materials and solutions indispensable to electronics and automobiles, aiming to link them to the evolution of digital technologies.



In the future, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT), next-generation communication and other new technologies will have increasing opportunities to play significant roles in boosting the efficiency of society for solving social issues. It is hence anticipated that optical semiconductors and the photonics solutions that support them will also have greater roles to play.



DXPS will lead the Dexerials Group’s business growth in the photonics domain. It will combine the optical semiconductor technologies cultivated by Kyoto Semiconductor, one of its predecessors, with the Dexerials Group’s technologies of controlling light and electricity to create unprecedented photonics solutions and to help resolve social issues. This will be the reason for its existence and it will tackle its work with a strong determination.



Dexerials and Kyoto Semiconductor will showcase their products and present the integrated company, DXPS, in their booth at the OFC 2024 exhibition that will start on March 26 in San Diego in the United States. We cordially invite visitors to the exhibition to drop by our booth. We look forward to seeing you at San Diego.

Change in sales structure after the launch of DXPS

Please see the diagram.

(Notes) * DXPC, Kyoto Semiconductor and DXPS are wholly owned subsidiaries of Dexerials Corporation. ** After the launch of DXPS, OSDC will continue to manufacture microdevices under contract. *** Photonics products correspond to products that have been handled by DXPC and Kyoto Semiconductor.

Participation in the OFC 2024 exhibition in San Diego, USA

OFC 2024 Exhibition



Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 to Thursday, March 28, 2024



Venue: San Diego Convention Center (San Diego, USA)



Stand number: 3814



Official website: https://www.ofcconference.org/en-us/home/

Products to be displayed

1. Optical semiconductor



2. Inorganic waveplate



3. Smart precision Adhesive



4. Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF)

About Dexerials Corporation https://www.dexerials.jp/en/

Dexerials Corporation is a manufacturer providing functional materials for use in smartphones, automobiles and other domains in accordance with its corporate vision, Value Matters – Unprecedented innovation, unprecedented value. On a global scale, Dexerials Corporation manufactures and markets Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF), optical elastic resin (SVR), anti-reflection film, surface mounted type fuses, industrial adhesives, double- and single-sided tapes and other electronic parts, junction materials, optical materials, and many other materials.

