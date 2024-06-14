Nothing Hits Like EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 With All-New BOOM Tech Gameplay

BOOM Tech’s Physics-Based Tackling System Brings True-to-Life Motion & Physical Outcomes to Madden NFL 25 Gameplay on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Pre-Order* Now to Get Early Access to Madden NFL 25 and its Refreshed Presentation, Rebuilt Franchise Experience,** and Much More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS™ today revealed EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 with experiences on PlayStation®5, XBOX Series X|S and PC that ensure nothing hits like Madden NFL 25 when it launches worldwide on August 16. The newest iteration of FieldSENSE™ and all-new BOOM Tech** – a dynamic physics-based tackling system that unlocks the reengineered Hit Stick and a new level of ball carrier control – allows players to dominate the gridiron like a bonafide NFL superstar. Completely revamped visuals and presentation on PS5®, XBOX Series X|S and PC, including two additional commentary teams, deliver new levels of NFL authenticity and immersion through every mode of play, and players will receive more post-launch live service updates across the game than ever before.





“It’s been incredibly rewarding to grow the Madden NFL experience alongside our players the past two years, and we’re excited to deliver even more of the control, depth and immersion they’re looking for in Madden NFL 25,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Production Director, Madden NFL. “BOOM Tech has been multiple years in the making and represents the most impactful FieldSENSE improvement yet, and combined with a new audio and visual experience across the game plus deepened modes and increased customization, Madden NFL 25 will look, feel and sound different.”

Madden NFL 25 gameplay on PS5®, Xbox Series X|S, and PC brings new levels of control to players through FieldSENSE™ upgrades powered by BOOM Tech, plus signature styles and new mechanics with ball carriers, catching and pre-play, and a focus on football fundamentals within blocking, playbooks, and more:

Physics-Based Tackling : Cut loose and attack the ball with powerful Hit Sticks, Cut Sticks, trucks, dives, and stiff arms with more control and realism than ever. A new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes.

Cut loose and attack the ball with powerful Hit Sticks, Cut Sticks, trucks, dives, and stiff arms with more control and realism than ever. A new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes. Reloaded Hit Stick: Bring power in every phase of the game. The re-engineered Hit Stick uses a timing-based mechanic to provide more control determined by your angle of impact, stick skill, and accuracy for cut sticks, big hits, and trucks, with more realistic physical movements and results.

Bring power in every phase of the game. The re-engineered Hit Stick uses a timing-based mechanic to provide more control determined by your angle of impact, stick skill, and accuracy for cut sticks, big hits, and trucks, with more realistic physical movements and results. Ball Carrier Control: Run the rock with unparalleled confidence and command with the new Ball Carrier Balance and Recovery System. Feel the impact of every hit and experience the thrill of breaking tackles like never before with more realistic and dynamic ball carrier experience. Absorb big hits, regain your balance, and continue the drive, all based on the intensity of the collision and the ratings of the players involved.

Run the rock with unparalleled confidence and command with the new Ball Carrier Balance and Recovery System. Feel the impact of every hit and experience the thrill of breaking tackles like never before with more realistic and dynamic ball carrier experience. Absorb big hits, regain your balance, and continue the drive, all based on the intensity of the collision and the ratings of the players involved. Foundational Football: The latest additions to FieldSENSE™ deliver increased authenticity in all three phases of the game – offense, defense, and special teams – to celebrate and reward fans’ love of the NFL. New team-specific plays from some of the NFL’s most innovative play-callers bring enhanced strategy and gameplay variety, including the new NFL hybrid kickoff. Signature pre- and post-snap animations deliver a new level of immersion, and all-new skill-mechanics for ball carriers, receivers, and defenders provide players with ultimate control across the field.

A new era kicks off in Madden NFL 25 with a refreshed, deepened feature set that brings players closer to NFL action than ever before, and live game modes provide engaging ways for all football fans to play throughout the year. Just some of the enhancements on PS5®, Xbox Series X|S and PC include:

Presentation: Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level.

Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level. Franchise: Recharged Franchise mode provides a rebuilt NFL Draft night experience featuring Roger Goodell, a redesigned Franchise Central that delivers dynamic storylines and strategic insights, and more ways to customize your team and season on the Team Builder website.

Recharged Franchise mode provides a rebuilt NFL Draft night experience featuring Roger Goodell, a redesigned Franchise Central that delivers dynamic storylines and strategic insights, and more ways to customize your team and season on the Team Builder website. Superstar Mode: Customize your avatar with new archetypes, faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences.

Customize your avatar with new archetypes, faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences. Ultimate Team™: Build the ultimate roster with more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content every update. Collect rewards with refreshed content all year long, and experience new ways to play including events that feature a 6v6 arcade-like experience.

Build the ultimate roster with more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content every update. Collect rewards with refreshed content all year long, and experience new ways to play including events that feature a 6v6 arcade-like experience. Online H2H: Climb redesigned leaderboards by playing competitive seasons and mastering the new ranked structure in head-to-head divisions. Progress through divisions to gauge success; only the best of the best will qualify for a spot in the elite Top 100 division (on PS5®, Xbox Series X|S and PC).

Fans who pre-order the Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition* today will receive a number of perks including 3-day early access, 4600 Madden Points, and much more, while the EA SPORTS™ MVP Bundle† on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S includes the deluxe editions of EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25, with 3-day early access and a multitude of additional benefits across both titles when you pre-order.

EA Play‡ members will get a 10-hour Early Access Trial starting August 13. EA Play Pro members will enjoy unlimited access to the EA Play Pro Edition* of the game, and get up to 6,000 Madden Points, Player and Strategy Items and more. All EA Play members can score rewards such as monthly Ultimate Team™ Packs, as well as receive 10% off Electronic Arts digital content including game downloads, Season Passes, and DLC for certain titles.

More Madden NFL 25 details will be unveiled in the coming weeks so stay tuned to the Madden NFL website and social media pages (Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube) for the latest news and announcements.

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/madden-nfl/madden-nfl-25/game-disclaimers for details.

**BOOM Tech, FieldSENSE™, Superstar mode, and updated features described here only available on PS5®, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions.

†Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-football-bundle/disclaimers for details.

‡Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.

For Madden NFL 25 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com.

Madden NFL 25 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA SPORTS and will be available worldwide August 16 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, PC via EA app for Windows, Steam® and Epic Games Store.

