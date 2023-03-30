Noteworthy, The First-of-its-Kind Personalized Fragrance Company, Launches

Noteworthy is the first ever company to use AI, data science, and proprietary technology to reimagine the fragrance discovery process, helping people discover a Noteworthy fragrance as unique as they are

Nearly 80% of consumers say fragrance is an awful shopping experience, and 83% of women are searching for a simple way to discover a fragrance they love

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Noteworthy, the signature scent company, officially launched and is now available to customers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Founded in 2021 by beauty industry veterans Luke Weston and Ashley Boyce, Noteworthy is reimagining the fragrance discovery process by using AI, data science, and proprietary technology to formulate personalized scent recommendations. Noteworthy is a PROVEN Skincare sister brand. The Noteworthy team shares PROVEN’s tech, talent, user base, and funding to bring Noteworthy to life.

Through a simple quiz backed by AI and data science, Noteworthy learns about its customers’ personality, life experience, and individual preferences, helping them discover a Noteworthy fragrance as unique as they are. Noteworthy is taking an entirely unique approach to fragrance discovery and customer matching, ushering in a new era for the fragrance industry. Noteworthy’s products and processes are driven by data generated from real consumer feedback. After conducting a significant consumer survey, the team learned that consumers were deeply unsatisfied with the fragrance landscape and were searching for a solution to help them find a fragrance they love.

“The fragrance industry has never offered consumers a truly intelligent and thoughtful scent discovery process, and Noteworthy is here to change that,” said Luke Weston, co-founder and CEO of Noteworthy. “Too many consumers struggle to find a signature scent by trying so many different avenues, wasting valuable time and money in the process. With an innovative combination of AI and data science and an array of stunning fragrances, Noteworthy is here to help people finally discover a fragrance they love and fundamentally improve consumers’ fragrance experience.”

Noteworthy works like this: Customers first visit Noteworthy’s website and take the Fragrance Finder Quiz. It includes a few simple questions about customers’ personality, life experience, and individual preferences to create their fragrance profile. From the profile, the algorithm is then able to determine their personalized scent recommendations. Noteworthy’s quiz is based on a year-long longitudinal study that was conducted to build a unique database and algorithm based on inputs from hundreds of real users.

The Noteworthy algorithm then uses responses from the quiz to build a personalized Discovery Kit, containing 4 curated fragrance samples based on their unique preferences. Customers can then try their samples at their leisure at home and decide if they would like to purchase a full-sized fragrance. The Discovery Kit is $24.99, the Travel Spray is $37.49 and each of the 3.3 oz eau de parfum costs $124.99.

Each one of the fragrances in Noteworthy’s fine fragrance collection has been created by expert parfumeurs for its distinct personality. Noteworthy’s fragrances are all manufactured in the USA, are paraben, phthalate, and dye-free, and are not tested on animals. Fragrances include: n,551 – a smokey, amber scent underpinned by rich lily of the valley; n,144 – a bright, creamy vanilla floral citrus perfume; n,307 – a fresh combination of mandarin, basil, and sandalwood; and n,743 – an exotic floral amber with rich tuberose and magnolia.

Noteworthy was founded in 2021 by Luke Weston and Ashley Boyce. As COO of PROVEN Skincare, Luke Weston understood the power of personalization. He had spent years working on the personalized skincare brand, helping it grow to become the dominant player in the space. But he began to think about other categories where a personalized experience could be a game-changer.

Luke connected with Ashley Boyce, a veteran of the beauty industry and a leading expert in marketing and branding, and they narrowed in on the fragrance industry. They quickly learned that nearly 80% of consumers feel fragrance is a difficult category to shop, there is no fragrance that more than 40% of people like, over 63% of women think it is relatively or very hard to find a new fragrance, 74% of women would like a signature scent that is unique and different from other people, and 83% of women wish there was a simple way to narrow down the hundreds of fragrances to find one that they love.

Luke and Ashley quickly saw that discovering a signature scent was a broken process and believed it could be reimagined with AI and data science. They began to test this thesis and match individuals to fragrances and the users loved it. Soon, the team decided to develop their own fragrances and proprietary technology, and Noteworthy, the signature scent company, was born.

“We cannot wait to see the difference Noteworthy makes in the lives of people as they finally have an intelligent way to discover their signature scent,” said Ashley Boyce, co-founder and CMO of Noteworthy. “Most people have found themselves in a department store trying on different fragrances at the behest of a pushy salesperson, or wandering the duty-free shop between flights spraying a scent on those little pieces of white paper, or getting a whiff of someone in the grocery store line and wondering if it’s OK to ask them what they are wearing. We’ve all been there. But with Noteworthy, we have brought AI, data science, and proprietary technology together to offer a groundbreaking personalized experience for discovering fragrance.”

About Noteworthy

Noteworthy is the signature scent company. Founded in 2021, Noteworthy is reimagining the fragrance discovery process by using AI, data science, and proprietary technology to formulate personalized scent recommendations. Through a simple quiz backed by AI and data science, Noteworthy learns about its customers’ personality, life experience, and individual preferences, helping them discover a Noteworthy fragrance as unique as they are. Learn more at Noteworthyscents.com.

Contacts

Karina Sloan



karina@provenskincare.com