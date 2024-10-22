NotCo Unveils AI-Powered Fragrance Formulator, Unlocking Unprecedented Personalization, Customization and Creativity

Collaboration with Leading Fragrance House, Cramer, Paves the Way for Faster, More Efficient and Unique Premium Formulations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NotCo, the renowned food tech unicorn and one-of-a-kind AI product development platform, and Cramer, Latin America’s leading flavor and fragrance company, today announced a collaborative venture and launch of the NotCo Generative AI Fragrance Formulator. This tool is expected to transform the process of fragrance creation across various industries by leveraging Giuseppe, NotCo’s advanced generative AI platform, alongside Cramer’s extensive database of tens of thousands of fragrance formulations, enabling the rapid development of premium fragrances in seconds.









Historically, fragrance development has been complex and resource-intensive, making it challenging for R&D teams to access formulations quickly. The Generative AI Fragrance Formulator transforms how manufacturers and brands approach R&D, facilitating the creation of truly unique scents that consumers have never encountered before. The new Fragrance Formulator is an exciting extension of NotCo’s Generative AI Flavor Formulator, meaning the company now offers a comprehensive set of tools for any flavor or fragrance needs.

“ While Generative AI is typically associated with creating images, videos, and text, it has limitless possibilities in other creative applications,” said Aadit Patel, SVP of AI Product and Engineering at NotCo. “ We began testing Giuseppe’s ability to evoke emotions through scents and were amazed by the early results. Our partnership with Cramer, combined with their expertise in formulation and raw materials, has allowed our AI to learn at an exponential pace. This new Formulator can craft bespoke fragrances in seconds; a process that traditionally took months and significant resources. This exciting new frontier for the industry makes novel, expert-quality fragrances accessible like never before for a wide range of product categories.”

Cramer’s robust database includes hundreds of thousands of data points – from finished formulations to raw materials used by expert perfumers. This robust dataset has empowered Giuseppe to create premium fragrances instantly, significantly reducing the need for time-consuming iterations.

In a recent blind study, NotCo tested 13 generative AI fragrances with professional perfumers. Cramer’s “expert noses” evaluated and approved several AI-generated fragrances as “market-ready” at the first iteration, underscoring the incredible capability of the Generative AI Fragrance Formulator to produce premium fragrances without human intervention.

“ As we continue to build upon our generative AI flavor capabilities, we’ve envisioned AI transforming the fragrance industry, and with our new Gen AI Formulator, we’re now realizing that vision,” said Karim Pichara, Co-founder and CTO at NotCo. “ We’ve developed scents that evoke memories and emotions – such as the nostalgic aroma of Christmas, the freshness of a spring morning, the tranquility of a beach at sunset, and the lively atmosphere of summer parties – pushing boundaries for companies.”

Beyond fragrances, NotCo’s AI platform delivers end-to-end B2B innovation, using consumer insights to create market-ready products with concept generation and testing for new products, formulation, optimization in revamping existing ones, and staying ahead of consumer trends. With tools like the Fragrance Formulator and AI-driven flavor solutions, NotCo addresses R&D challenges across multiple industries—from food to beauty. Powered by its patented AI engine, Giuseppe, and deep industry expertise, NotCo enables brands to innovate faster, reduce costs, and unlock new markets.

NotCo and Cramer are currently in discussions with major personal care and beauty brands, as well as suppliers, actively working to bring this cutting-edge technology to market. To learn more about NotCo and its AI product development platform, please visit https://tech.notco.com/.

About NotCo

NotCo is a renowned food tech unicorn valued at $1.5 billion and a one-of-a-kind AI product development platform. Some of the largest CPG brands worldwide leverage its AI platform as an innovation engine for their own product development. The company also creates elevated consumer products in Latin America and North America through its Food Business. NotCo’s proprietary AI technology, Giuseppe, accelerates product development from consumer brief to market-ready with speed and accuracy.

About Cramer

Cramer is a leading Latin American flavor and fragrance company based in Santiago, Chile. With a rich history in the industry, Cramer specializes in developing unique and captivating flavors and fragrances that cater to the diverse and demanding tastes of consumers across Latin America.

Cramer’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in their ability to craft products that not only meet but exceed industry standards. They pride themselves on their ability to capture the essence of what makes a product unique, enhancing the sensory experiences of consumers through meticulously designed flavors and fragrances.

