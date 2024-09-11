Nostra AI Raises $8.9M to Help Brands Boost E-Commerce Performance, Bringing Total Capital Raised to $20M

Led by High Alpha, the latest round of financing comes amidst surging customer momentum, including enterprise fashion retailer Forever 21 and fast-growing e-commerce brands like Jones Road Beauty, Jolie and more





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nostra AI, a conversion optimization software company for e-commerce brands, announced today that the company has raised $8.9 million to make websites faster and optimize performance. The round was led by High Alpha with participation from Signal Peak Ventures, Sugar Capital, Crosscut and Good Friends along with industry experts and angel investors such as Matthew Prince, Cloudflare CEO and co-founder.

“When it comes to e-commerce, it’s no secret that website speed, especially on mobile devices, has a direct impact on conversion rates and revenue,” said Nostra AI CEO and Founder Arthur Root. “Our proprietary Edge Delivery Engine™ makes websites substantially faster, instantly — customers are seeing north of a 10% lift in revenue by simply decreasing page load time.”

The Nostra AI Edge Delivery Engine™ speeds up websites by examining personalized content such as shopping carts and determining what content can be cached to decrease load times. The engine, paired with Nostra AI’s Crawler Optimization that improves website experiences for bots, provides a powerful suite of tools that drive near-instant results for enterprise retailers like Forever 21 and some of the fastest-growing e-commerce brands like Jones Road, Jolie, BRUNT Workwear, Glamnetic, Cozy Earth and Nood.

“We believe in delivering personalized online experiences for our customers, which means leveraging third-party integrations and rich media content,” said Jones Road Beauty Chief Marketing Officer Cody Ploker. “Our website was beautifully designed, but page load speed became an issue. Nostra AI instantly made our website faster and boosted metrics like return on ad spend and conversion rate — dramatically improving both website performance and user experience.”

Dov Quint, who runs storefronts for Open Store, an e-commerce aggregator founded by Keith Rabois, added, “Nostra has been very helpful in speeding up our website and increasing conversion rates, and has been a great partner in not only providing their software but also their expertise.”

Today, over 450 million website visits run through Nostra AI per month. With the recent funding, the company plans to invest in continued R&D for their Edge Delivery Engine™ and Crawler Optimization and continue their expansion into Shopify and Salesforce ecosystems.

“Nostra AI has demonstrated it can deliver incredible results and clear value for e-commerce brands,” said High Alpha Co-Founder and Partner Kristian Andersen. “Consumers continue to demand lightning-fast online experiences, and every millisecond has an impact on the customer experience, as well as merchant revenue. We believe Nostra is positioned to lead the website speed optimization market and we’re excited to support Arthur and the Nostra AI team.”

About High Alpha

Based in Indianapolis, High Alpha creates, launches, scales and invests in exceptional enterprise B2B software companies across North America. The High Alpha portfolio of over 90 companies includes leading cloud companies Logik.io, Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, The Mom Project, LogicGate and more. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow @highalpha.

About Nostra AI

Nostra AI is a New York-based company specializing in website performance optimization through its proprietary Edge Delivery Engine™. Its mission is to empower brands to create lightning-fast, engaging online experiences that drive conversions and boost revenue. By combining cutting-edge technology with a data-driven approach, Nostra AI helps its clients unlock the full potential of their digital presence.

