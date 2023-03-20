<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Northwell selects Epic to deliver next-generation electronic health record
Northwell selects Epic to deliver next-generation electronic health record

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northwell Health today announced an agreement with health care software leader Epic to implement the health system’s next generation electronic health record (EHR) as part of its ongoing digital transformation to ensure a more seamless patient and team member experience.


Epic, the industry-leading EHR provider based in Wisconsin, provides an integrated solution that will result in one patient record across every Northwell venue of care and drive enhanced care coordination. New York State’s largest health system with 21 hospitals and about 900 outpatient facilities expects to roll out the new EHR in phases, with the first go-live occurring in 2025.

“Implementing Epic at Northwell will require a multi-year effort re-visioning the consumer experience, clinical workflow and standards followed by configuration and ultimately activation,” said Joseph Moscola, PA, executive vice president of Enterprise Services at Northwell. “We are at the start of an exciting digital transformation journey, which includes utilizing Google Cloud to discover data insights and refining our customer relationship management to create personalized experiences.”

Northwell is making an investment in an EHR solution that will transform how it delivers care and manages revenue cycle across the enterprise. Using Epic, Northwell will focus on several key areas, including:

  • Providing one patient record across ambulatory, emergency, inpatient and post-acute care to improve clinical continuity and care coordination;
  • Using a more intuitive platform to reduce the administrative and cognitive burden for clinical and revenue cycle staff;
  • Eliminating workflow redundancies and the need for workarounds.

“We are excited for the collaboration and possibilities with Epic,” said Sophy Lu, senior vice president and chief information officer at Northwell. “This is a significant foundational decision to simplify our digital ecosystem in order to enhance the connectedness of Northwell’s integrated system delivery and bring joyful experiences at every touchpoint.”

Providers use Epic software to care for more than 300 million patients worldwide.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jason Molinet

516-321-6705

jmolinet@northwell.edu

