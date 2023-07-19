<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Northstar Capital Invests in Corporate Technologies
Business Wire

Northstar Capital Invests in Corporate Technologies

di Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Corporate Technologies, a portfolio company of Tonka Bay Equity Partners (“Tonka Bay”).


Founded in 1981, Corporate Technologies is a provider of managed IT services, technology support, and cloud solutions tailored to small-to-medium sized businesses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the Company’s 24/7 help desk and high-touch account management create long-lasting customer partnerships. Corporate Technologies serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, Southern California, Michigan, and New Jersey, and is actively seeking add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://www.gocorptech.com/.

Northstar provided debt and an equity co-investment to help Tonka Bay finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. Corporate Technologies is the fifth platform investment in Northstar Mezzanine Partners VIII LP.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 160 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.

About Tonka Bay Equity Partners

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Tonka Bay Equity Partners is a private investment firm that acquires and invests in growth-oriented businesses in the highly engineered manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit tonkabayequity.com.

Contacts

Chris Kocourek

Managing Partner

Northstar Capital

612-371-5718

ckocourek@northstarcapital.com

Ethan Eid

Partner

Northstar Capital

612-371-5712

eeid@northstarcapital.com

Kendall Williamson

Associate

Northstar Capital

612-371-5708

kwilliamson@northstarcapital.com

Articoli correlati

Hudson And The House Of LR&C Open First Airport Location For The Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Through An Exclusive Travel Retail Partnership, Hudson & The House of LR&C Open New Store In Denver Offering Russell...
Continua a leggere

Mirador Unveils Enhanced Compensation Management Services

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mirador Empowers Advisors and Streamlines Operations with Cutting-Edge ToolsSTAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FinTech--Mirador, Inc., a leading managed services partner that provides...
Continua a leggere

Little Cinema Digital Expands Use of Verimatrix Streamkeeper, Leads Ever-Expanding Digitization of Hollywood Premieres

Business Wire Business Wire -
Groundbreaking digital studio expands use of Verimatrix’s video protection and anti-piracy technologies into its award-winning ‘Backstage’ platform to help...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php