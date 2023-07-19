Northstar Capital Invests in Corporate Technologies

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Corporate Technologies, a portfolio company of Tonka Bay Equity Partners (“Tonka Bay”).





Founded in 1981, Corporate Technologies is a provider of managed IT services, technology support, and cloud solutions tailored to small-to-medium sized businesses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the Company’s 24/7 help desk and high-touch account management create long-lasting customer partnerships. Corporate Technologies serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, Southern California, Michigan, and New Jersey, and is actively seeking add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://www.gocorptech.com/.

Northstar provided debt and an equity co-investment to help Tonka Bay finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. Corporate Technologies is the fifth platform investment in Northstar Mezzanine Partners VIII LP.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 160 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.

About Tonka Bay Equity Partners

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Tonka Bay Equity Partners is a private investment firm that acquires and invests in growth-oriented businesses in the highly engineered manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit tonkabayequity.com.

