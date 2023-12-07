Northspyre Strengthens Real Estate Development Platform with Sage Intacct Integration

The partnership will provide significant time-savings for developers and accounting teams, streamlining invoice management and eliminating administrative burden between platforms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northspyre, the leading real estate development platform designed for real estate project teams to deliver asset management, capital, and development projects on time and on budget, announced it has partnered with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to integrate with Sage Intacct. The integration improves accounting and financial reporting efficiency for development teams delivering complex commercial real estate projects using the Northspyre platform.









Sage Intacct, the award-winning accounting and finance cloud solution, provides comprehensive visibility into the operational and financial aspects of a business, leading to improved automation, increased profitability, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

“Now more than ever developers are prioritizing efficiency when managing projects, particularly when it comes to accounting workflows that, although crucial to project success, can also be extremely time-consuming and prone to human error,” said William Sankey, co-founder and CEO of Northspyre. “This integration with Sage Intacct underscores our team’s commitment to de-risking the commercial real estate development process by enabling project teams to move faster and save hours of time while eliminating inconsistencies and improving the overall quality of their accounting and financial reporting processes.”

Northspyre’s integration with Sage Intacct enables developers to automatically sync and share vital financial data and documentation between the two systems. This automation expedites the payment process, ensuring accounting ledgers are accurate and up-to-date and eliminating the need for manual data entry. With a simple click, approved invoices from Northspyre can be transmitted to Sage Intacct, where the accounting team can quickly make payments and receive status updates automatically within Northspyre. The integration will also simplify vendor management by importing invoices from all vendors in Northspyre, along with payment status, for faster reconciliation.

“We are excited to partner with an innovative solution like Northspyre that is transforming the real estate industry through its purpose-built solution that saves development teams precious time and money,” said Regina Crowshaw, Director, NA ISV Sales, Strategy and Programs at Sage. “The integration with Northspyre will help development teams to mitigate risks associated with inaccurate or incomplete financial reporting. It will also improve project visibility, boost productivity, and ultimately help achieve better project outcomes.”

Northspyre’s integration with Sage comes on the heels of its latest series of platform updates and enhancements for users, “Northspyre 2.0”. The update, announced in October, enables development teams to manage project budgets with greater efficiency and accuracy, eliminating potential cost overruns and streamlining financial reporting by improving change order functionality.

Northspyre is the real estate industry’s first purpose-built intelligence platform for real estate owners and developers managing complex projects such as ground-up developments, fit-outs and major renovations across all asset classes, including multifamily, office, retail, hospitality and mixed-use. Northspyre began servicing customers in the New York and Boston markets six years ago, and has since grown its footprint nationally, attracting the attention of developers in every major metro area in the country.

About Northspyre

Northspyre is a cloud-based intelligence platform that empowers real estate professionals to make proactive, data-driven decisions on development, capital and asset projects across real estate project types. Created specifically to meet the needs of owners, developers, project management firms and internal real estate teams, Northspyre leverages the power of automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence to deliver projects on time and within budget. Northspyre’s technology is dedicated to helping teams deliver even the most complex project or portfolio on-time and on-budget. Since 2017, Northspyre has facilitated more than $175 billion in client projects. To learn more, visit www.northspyre.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Maria Brewster



Antenna Group | Spaces



northspyre@antennagroup.com