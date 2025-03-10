Northspyre Receives the 2025 Stevie Awards for Excellence in Sales and Customer Service

-- The industry’s only end-to-end real estate development platform has earned the Bronze Award for Achievement in Customer Experience --

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northspyre, the industry’s only end-to-end real estate development management platform, today announced it has been honored with a prestigious Bronze Stevie Award for Achievement in Customer Experience in the highly competitive Revolutionizing Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Tech Support category. This esteemed recognition celebrates companies that have made significant strides in enhancing the customer experience, strengthening their ability to retain existing customers, and expanding their loyal customer base.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized for our dedication to building our strong team and delivering exceptional support to our valued clients,” said William Sankey, CEO & Co-Founder, Northspyre. “At Northspyre, customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do, and we’ve enabled some of the nation’s largest development companies to transition from reactive, error-prone, spreadsheet-driven processes into proactive strategies for success.”

The Stevie Awards representatives carefully selected the honorees from a highly talented and diverse pool of submissions, with Northspyre standing out for its exceptional customer success, driven by its Real Estate Transformation Consultants (RETC). This dedicated team partners with developers at every stage, delivering outstanding results that transform customers into proactive, data-driven decision-makers that empower them to achieve greater success.

Since its founding in 2017, Northspyre’s RETC team has revolutionized commercial real estate, becoming an integral part of daily operations for hundreds of development organizations. From day one, this team has played a critical role in streamlining the often time-consuming process of data loading and structuring, ensuring users can quickly and seamlessly maximize the platform’s capabilities. With the RETC team leading the way, Northspyre’s customers have consistently achieved significant efficiency gains, transforming the way they manage and execute projects.

About Northspyre

Northspyre, the only end-to-end real estate development management platform, empowers developers to make smarter investment decisions with data-driven insights and collaborative workflows. Through automation, analytics, and AI, Northspyre gives teams the real-time information, performance insights, and workflow tools they need to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. By bringing project stakeholders, data, and processes together all on one integrated platform, Northspyre eliminates expensive silos in the development lifecycle, making project delivery simple and outcomes more predictable. Since 2017, Northspyre has been the backbone of operational infrastructure for leading development firms, supporting over $200 billion in projects across North America.

Media Contact: Maura Ramsey

Marino

mramsey@marinopr.com

212-402-3545