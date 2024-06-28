Home Business Wire Northshore Technical Community College Continues to Improve Accessibility With YuJa Panorama AI-Based...
Northshore Technical Community College Continues to Improve Accessibility With YuJa Panorama AI-Based Accessibility AutoPilot and PDF Remediation MAX

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Northshore Technical Community College has selected to implement two add-on tools in YuJa’s accessibility suite to use in conjunction with the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform.


YuJa Accessibility AutoPilot is an AI-powered accessibility tool that automates document accessibility within an institution’s learning management system. AutoPilot identifies accessibility issues and proposes solutions, and then sends the corrections to the downstream Remediation Engine for automatic remediation. It works on a variety of common accessibility issues, from font size and color contrast to missing elements, hyperlink context issues, and more.

The PDF Remediation MAX Platform is an industry-first, premium remediation engine that powers a new class of PDF accessibility workflows and enables instructors to address more complex and structural PDF accessibility issues directly within the LMS. Along with YuJa Panorama, both tools help bring course content into alignment with W3C and WCAG 2.1 standards and integrate into Canvas, the institution’s LMS.

“Northshore Technical Community College has already boosted their accessibility scores by 30 percent using the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform. With the addition of these add-on tools, instructors can create accessible content from the outset,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Making content, especially PDFs, accessible can be a challenge. Now, instructors can address issues like logical structure, create tagged PDFs and more to benefit all learners.”

ABOUT NORTHSHORE TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

For over 90 years, Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC) has served the greater Northshore Louisiana region by offering workforce education and transfer opportunities culminating in specialized industry-based certifications, technical diplomas, and associate degrees for in-demand occupations. NTCC has campuses located in Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes. The college is part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, the most geographically diverse system of higher education in the state.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

