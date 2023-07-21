Northern Wyoming Community College District Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Wyoming Community College District has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide its multi-campus institution with a video content creation, management, and distribution solution.





The institution was seeking a video platform to replace another solution that would enable importing external video recordings into the Video Platform’s cloud repository. In addition, the Video Platform will enable the college district to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into Canvas, its learning management system. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences.

“YuJa’s mission is to provide quality user-friendly ed-tech tools that help institutions create engaging multimedia content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to providing robust tools and support to institutions of all sizes, and we’re excited for the Northern Wyoming Community College District to see the power of YuJa’s Video Platform.”

ABOUT NORTHERN WYOMING COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT

Northern Wyoming Community College District (NWCCD) is a multi-campus community college serving Sheridan, Campbell, and Johnson Counties in Wyoming. The district includes Sheridan College, Sheridan College in Johnson County, and continues to offer accredited college courses, certificates, and degrees to students located in Campbell County. These offerings also are available to students on the Gillette College campus, operated by the Gillette Community College District (GCCD), until GCCD earns its own independent accreditation.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

