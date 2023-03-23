<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Combines Power of Video and Accessibility Platforms to...
Business Wire

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Combines Power of Video and Accessibility Platforms to Benefit Students Campuswide

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. announces that Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to enhance teaching and learning and boost digital accessibility campuswide.

The institution was seeking a video recording and editing, media management, and distribution solution, as well as a platform that would seamlessly integrate with its LMS to improve accessibility across the Canvas platform, and amplify course content to provide the tools for every student to succeed. The Video Platform’s built-in accessibility features are complemented by YuJa Panorama, one of a suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. When combined with the Video Platform, Panorama creates an even more powerful teaching and learning experience.

“Each of YuJa’s products are strong as a standalone product, but when combined, they create an all-in-one ed-tech stack for institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for NEO to leverage these capabilities to continue creating high-quality teaching and learning experiences.”

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA A&M COLLEGE

Based in Miami, Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Agricultural and Mechanical College) is one of the nation’s most recognized two-year colleges preparing students for lifelong service and leadership. Its nationally recognized academic programs and award-winning intercollegiate athletics are balanced with an abundance of campus activities and student development opportunities.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

Articoli correlati

disguise Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Collaboration Will See disguise Integrate with NVIDIA Omniverse for End-to-End M&E Workflows LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--disguise today announced a new collaboration...
Continua a leggere

Digitizing Payments and Improving Payment Terms Top Priorities of German Businesses to Offset Current Economic Headwinds, Shows Rapyd Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
56% of German-based businesses cite rising inflation concerning their organization. 41% of cross-border B2B organizations believe business expansion is essential...
Continua a leggere

Great American Insurance Group Announces the Promotion of Elizabeth M. Shepherd to Divisional President, Cyber Risk

Business Wire Business Wire -
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group announced today the promotion of Elizabeth (Betty) M. Shepherd to Divisional President, Cyber Risk. Mrs....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

disguise Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA

Business Wire