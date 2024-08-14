Northbeam Announces Apex, New Integration with Meta to Improve Ad Performance

A study of 25 Meta advertisers leveraging Northbeam’s data experienced a median conversion rate improvement of 34%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northbeam, the AI and machine learning-powered marketing measurement platform proven to help drive profitable growth for businesses, today announced the details of the Northbeam Apex, a new integration with Meta that combines AI, machine learning, and first party data to maximize advertising campaign optimization. Northbeam Apex helps enhance algorithmic performance with more accurate signals, improving budget allocations across channels to achieve dramatic improvement in advertising results.





In a study conducted by Northbeam of the Apex Meta integration, 25 Meta advertisers who collectively spent $1.5M throughout the study saw an average conversion rate improvement of 34%, highlighting the potential for even greater returns as the partnership evolves.

“We’re thrilled to announce Northbeam’s important integration with Meta, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to help our customers grow profitably. Between Northbeam’s AI and machine learning capabilities in our Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) product, and Meta’s leadership in AI, the exceptional initial results from Northbeam Apex demonstrate the powerful synergy between our two companies. We are excited to help Meta advertisers optimize their campaigns, and achieve better performance than has been possible before,” said Austin Harrison, CEO and co-Founder of Northbeam.

