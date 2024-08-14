Home Business Wire Northbeam Announces Apex, New Integration with Meta to Improve Ad Performance
Northbeam Announces Apex, New Integration with Meta to Improve Ad Performance

A study of 25 Meta advertisers leveraging Northbeam’s data experienced a median conversion rate improvement of 34%

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northbeam, the AI and machine learning-powered marketing measurement platform proven to help drive profitable growth for businesses, today announced the details of the Northbeam Apex, a new integration with Meta that combines AI, machine learning, and first party data to maximize advertising campaign optimization. Northbeam Apex helps enhance algorithmic performance with more accurate signals, improving budget allocations across channels to achieve dramatic improvement in advertising results.


In a study conducted by Northbeam of the Apex Meta integration, 25 Meta advertisers who collectively spent $1.5M throughout the study saw an average conversion rate improvement of 34%, highlighting the potential for even greater returns as the partnership evolves.

“We’re thrilled to announce Northbeam’s important integration with Meta, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to help our customers grow profitably. Between Northbeam’s AI and machine learning capabilities in our Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) product, and Meta’s leadership in AI, the exceptional initial results from Northbeam Apex demonstrate the powerful synergy between our two companies. We are excited to help Meta advertisers optimize their campaigns, and achieve better performance than has been possible before,” said Austin Harrison, CEO and co-Founder of Northbeam.

Access to Northbeam Apex is currently limited. Please visit https://www.northbeam.io/apex for more information.

About Northbeam

Northbeam revolutionizes marketing strategies for e-commerce and DTC brands, delivering unparalleled efficiency and scalability. By seamlessly integrating machine learning and first-party data, Northbeam empowers brands and marketers with actionable insights into marketing spend across multiple channels. This ensures proactive decision-making to prevent overcommitment and overinvestment. Northbeam provides brands with a clear understanding of optimal ad spend, enabling them to surpass benchmarks and achieve essential KPIs for profitable growth.

Northbeam was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Austin Harrison and Stanford graduate and AI researcher and developer, Northbeam CTO Dan Huang did his honors thesis in AI at Stanford, and spent years building technology from the ground up for an ecom brand. The company is backed by Silversmith Capital Partners, and Lorimer Ventures. For more information, visit Northbeam.io or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter for the latest updates and insights.

