North Star Vascular & Interventional Opens New Center in Minneapolis

Specializing in Minimally Invasive Alternatives to Surgery





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The field of vascular and interventional radiology is growing, and three area physicians have opened an outpatient center to provide viable alternatives to hospital-based surgery in Golden Valley. North Star Vascular & Interventional (NSVI) offers minimally invasive procedures to treat health conditions such as peripheral artery and venous disease, cancer, enlarged prostate, uterine fibroids and more.

Interventional radiology is unique in that health concerns are treated from inside the body, using tiny catheters advanced through the body’s blood vessels, guided by imaging, to the site of concern. The doctor uses microdevices to administer highly precise treatment, which can include chemotherapy or radiation (cancer), clot-busting drugs and devices (vascular disease), tiny particles (embolization of arteries supplying blood to various organs, fibroids or tumors), special bone cement (spine fractures) and various other techniques. Patients benefit from comparable outcomes to surgery but with no general anesthesia, no hospital stay, no scarring and a much shorter recovery.

Jafar Golzarian, MD, FSIR, professor emeritus of interventional radiology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, has authored more than 400 academic articles and national and international lectures on interventional radiology. He was the first doctor in the U.S. to perform the prostate artery embolization procedure and one of the first to perform uterine fibroid embolization.

Amin Astani, MD, MBA is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Medical School and recently affiliated with Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago. He has extensive clinical experience with peripheral artery disease, varicoceles and male infertility, spine fractures and pain management.

Bulent Arslan, MD, FSIR is a Professor of Radiology and Chief of Interventional Radiology at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Dr. Arslan is a key opinion leader in the field of peripheral vascular disease.

Services offered at the new center include advanced cancer treatment. NSVI is one of the region’s only outpatient Y-90 radioembolization centers, a precise treatment for liver cancer. In addition, minimally invasive treatments are offered for vascular disease, chronic pain, chronic hemorrhoids, uterine fibroids, pelvic congestion syndrome, male infertility/varicocele, giant liver hemangioma, benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate), osteoarthritis of the knee, spine fractures, thyroid disease and kidney disease.

“We offer the same high quality and rigorous standards of academic institutions but in a much more convenient, less expensive outpatient setting, where the patient comes first, and excellence is standard,” commented Dr. Golzarian.

Dr. Astani notes there is less risk of the patient contracting a hospital-acquired infection. “Hospitals are exceptional at delivering care to the acutely ill,” he says. “But if you don’t have to go to a hospital for a procedure, you should avoid it and you will greatly decrease risk of infection.”

NSVI offers state-of-the-art treatment rooms and diagnostic imaging equipment to diagnose patients and guide procedures. This includes the most advanced GE Healthcare robotic-driven angiography system for better patient positioning and access when performing image-guided therapy. All procedures are FDA-approved and backed by extensive clinical research.

North Star Vascular & Interventional

The consistently recognized Top Doctors at NSVI are pioneers in Interventional radiology. Hailing from some of the region’s most prestigious healthcare and academic institutions, they were among the first to perform certain imaging-guided procedures in the U.S.

NSVI offers the full range of minimally invasive vascular and interventional radiology services, including cancer treatment, at our state-of-the-art Minneapolis-based outpatient center. To learn more, visit NorthStarIR.com.

Contacts

Jim Koehler

Armada Medical Marketing



303-623-1190 x229



jim@armadamedical.com