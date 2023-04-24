North Haven Will Soon Tap GoNetspeed’s 100% Fiber Internet

NORTH HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that residents and businesses throughout the Town of North Haven will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s high-speed 100% fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s privately funded $4.4 million investment in North Haven, more than 4,700 locations will have access to future-proof fiber internet as early as this fall with construction beginning this summer. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.

“On behalf of North Haven, I want to thank GoNetspeed for their generous investment in our community. Their service will not only provide access to faster internet but will also support the continued growth of our community’s economic development,” said Michael J. Freda, Town of North Haven First Selectman. “We’re excited to soon see and experience the impact of their service and look forward to the success it will bring in the future.”

“In the coming months, we will quickly bring service to homes and businesses throughout North Haven. As this community continues to grow, the need for reliable and high-speed internet is more important than ever,” said Tom Perrone, Senior Vice President of Network Operations & General Manager of Connecticut. “With access to our 100% fiber internet, North Haven will be equipped with an infrastructure that will meet the crucial need for faster internet.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

