North Carolina’s Piedmont Community College Selects YuJa Video Platform to Provide Robust Video Capabilities Across Two Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Part of the North Carolina Community College System, Piedmont Community College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve the institution with a media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide. YuJa will replace VidGrid, its former video platform, which has phased out its education offering.





Piedmont Community College administrators wanted a Video Platform with similar functionalities as its former vendor but that provided more robust features to its learning environment. In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures, the college will benefit from auto-captioning and the ability to edit captions, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. Piedmont Community College and its learners also will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other user-friendly features that enable success for instructors and students. YuJa’s Video Platform integrates with the Blackboard Learning Management System.

“One of the key elements for the institution was ease of use. YuJa offers a simple, intuitive, efficient and cost-effective solution that meets the needs of the institution, instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We work with a number of institutions in the North Carolina Community College System to provide quality ed-tech solutions, and we’re pleased to expand our relationship with the system by adding Piedmont Community College.”

ABOUT PIEDMONT COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Serving North Carolina’s Person and Caswell counties, Piedmont Community College is a public two-year institution operating under the direction of a local Board of Trustees and a dedicated leadership team. The two-campus institution, part of the North Carolina Community College System, offers a wide variety of curriculum programs designed to prepare students for the workforce or transfer to a four year college or university.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278