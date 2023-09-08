North Carolina’s Davidson College Adds YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Improve Accessibility and Drive Inclusivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North Carolina’s Davidson College has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to provide a more robust, streamlined approach to delivering accessible, engaging learning experiences to students. The Platform will be used in addition to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector, which combine to create an all-in-one accessible media creation and accessibility solution.





The institution was using an alternate accessibility tool, but needed something that could provide alternative formats, website accessibility, reporting and analytics, and that integrated with Moodle, its learning management system. YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that provides a comprehensive, streamlined approach to delivering accessibility across an institution’s digital footprint. The platform will help instructors and course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues with real-time feedback and reporting, generate accessible versions of uploaded documents and provide users with customizable website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage.

“YuJa Panorama is a strong tool on its own, but when it’s combined with the Video Platform as Davidson College has done, it creates and meets a higher standard of delivering accessible content to learners,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Davidson College is committed to accessibility and this addition will help them meet their accessibility needs now and as they continue to evolve.”

ABOUT DAVIDSON COLLEGE

Established in 1837, Davidson College is a liberal arts college dedicated to cultivating humane instincts and disciplined, creative minds. Located in Davidson, North Carolina, Davidson is ranked among America’s most selective colleges. It offers students 74-plus majors, minors, and programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278