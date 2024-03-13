North Carolina’s Brunswick Community College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as All-in-One Video Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Part of the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS), Brunswick Community College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve the institution with a media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide.





The institution was seeing a video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution that would provide robust features across its learning environments. In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures, the institution will benefit from auto-captioning and the ability to edit captions, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. Other built-in tools within YuJa, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences. YuJa’s Video Platform integrates with Moodle, the institution’s learning management system.

“YuJa works with a number of institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. We’re excited to add another NCCCS institution into the fold and to provide a comprehensive set of tools that will help instructors create dynamic and engaging content while simplifying administrative processes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Part of the North Carolina Community College System, Brunswick Community College provides opportunities for individuals to be successful through accessible, high-quality, student-centered programs and services that meet the educational, cultural and workforce needs of a diverse community. Their vision is to exceed the expectations of our stakeholders for delivering quality education, exceptional workforce training and broad community enrichment. The College is located in Bolivia, NC and has 1,951 academic students, 6,257 continuing education registrations, and a student-faculty ratio of 13:1. Programs include 31 Degrees, 13 Diplomas, 32 Certificates, and 31 High School Pathways.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278