North Carolina League of Municipalities Selects Gradient AI to Enhance Underwriting and Decision-Making

Member-Driven Organization Gains Competitive Advantage in Assessing Group Health Risk and Optimizing Member Benefits

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinInsurance--Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, today announced that North Carolina League of Municipalities(NCLM) has successfully implemented Gradient AI’s SAIL™ solution to enhance its underwriting processes and decision-making capabilities.

NCLM is a nonprofit organization that administers several self-insured pools, including the Health Benefits Trust, which provides benefits to North Carolina local governments.

Powered by advanced machine learning algorithms and a comprehensive dataset that includes medical, prescription, and lab data, Gradient AI’s SAIL delivers enriched risk insights. This enhanced visibility enables NCLM to distinguish between groups of similar size but with vastly different risk profiles—an analysis its previous statistical models could not provide.

"Having good KPIs and predictive models has been instrumental in refining our underwriting approach," said NCLM’s Director of Strategic Operations, Youssou Fall. "We can now override and adjust premiums for riskier groups and offer more competitive rates for healthier groups. This precision pricing helps us attract and retain more profitable business while mitigating potential losses by pricing policies commensurate with each group’s unique risk.”

Gradient AI’s solution has significantly improved NCLM's operational efficiency and decision-making speed. Fall further explained how SAIL’s intuitive dashboard enables his team to quickly assess loss ratios and other key performance metrics, helping them become more data-driven and confident in their decisions, particularly during renewal season and in managing groups with varying benefit cycles.

“We’re proud to support NCLM in achieving its goal of making more precise, data-centric decisions in underwriting and risk management,” said Stan Smith, founder and CEO of Gradient AI. “As a result, the organization can more accurately assess risk profiles and tailor member benefits. This is an important step in optimizing underwriting strategies to better align with the diverse needs of its members.”

About North Carolina League of Municipalities

The North Carolina League of Municipalities is truly a member-driven organization, with those members deciding advocacy goals, directing internal and external facing policies, and leading service initiatives. An active Board of Directors represents a diverse group of cities and towns of all sizes, from the mountains to the coast. NCLM members are dedicated to the idea that, working cooperatively together, we can protect local decision-making authority so that local residents can pursue their own unique visions of what their towns and cities can and should be. With that aim in mind, we strive not only to serve an array of needs of our member municipalities, but to bolster local leadership and empower North Carolina citizens so that they can make their cities and towns the best that they can be. Learn more at https://www.nclm.org/.

About Gradient AI

Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient AI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast industry data lake comprising tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insured employers across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI's solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient AI, visit: https://www.gradientai.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Elyse Familant

Results PR

elysef@resultspr.net

Company Contact

Youssou Fall

NCLM

LinkedIn