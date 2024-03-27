North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council Welcomes Newest Titanium Member, City Building Engineering Services

Home Business Wire North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council Welcomes Newest Titanium Member, City Building Engineering...
The company’s investment underscores its commitment to advancing climate-friendly refrigerants

MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoNatRefs–The North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council (NASRC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to advance climate-friendly natural refrigerants in supermarkets, announces new Titanium Member, City Building Engineering Services (CBES). Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, CBES is a leading integrated professional services and sustainability company serving the nation’s top retailers and food retailers.


“CBES’s decision to join NASRC at the highest level demonstrates their alignment with our mission and commitment to driving progress for the supermarket industry,” said Danielle Wright, NASRC executive director. “We’re thrilled to have them and look forward to leveraging their expertise for positive change.”

“The CBES team is committed to a sustainable future for our partners, communities and environment,” shared Cary Nix, CBES senior vice president of engineering. “Our dedication to sustainable refrigeration aligns well with NASRC’s incredible work and their positive and ambitious plan to impact our industry’s future. We look forward to collaborating to help drive meaningful change.”

Amidst escalating regulatory pressures and corporate sustainability initiatives, the supermarket refrigeration industry faces a pivotal shift from hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants—super-polluting greenhouse gases. Natural refrigerants like CO2, ammonia and propane have zero or near-zero global warming potential, making them climate-friendly, future-proof alternatives.

However, upfront costs and service readiness challenge their widespread adoption in US supermarkets. NASRC collaborates with the industry to overcome these barriers through solutions like workforce development, funding support and education.

As the newest Titanium member, CBES supports NASRC at the highest level, demonstrating its strong commitment to advancing solutions for the industry.

About the North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council

The North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council (NASRC) is a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit working to advance climate-friendly natural refrigerants and reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by traditional HFC refrigerants. We collaborate with stakeholders from across the industry, including over 55,000 food retail locations, to eliminate the barriers to natural refrigerants in supermarkets. For more information, visit nasrc.org, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About City Building Engineering Services

City Building Engineering Services (CBES) is a leading integrated professional services firm supporting technical requirements for retail and related industries. CBES experts manage the most challenging projects from inception to completion, including project design, engineering, construction, commissioning and sustainability solutions. Learn more on our website and LinkedIn.

