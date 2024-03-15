North America and Europe Kick Scooter Sharing Growth Forecasts Report 2023-2030: Multimodal Integration, Safety, and Swappable Battery Infrastructure Driving New Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Growth Opportunities for Kick Scooter Sharing in North America and Europe” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The GMV for the kick scooter sharing industry totaled about $2 billion in 2022 and is set to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 25.9% to hit $12.70 billion by 2030.

The burgeoning kick scooter sharing industry has emerged as a transformative force in urban mobility, changing the way people navigate cityscapes across North America and Europe. This comprehensive study, spanning 2021 to 2030, sheds light on the trajectory of fleet size and gross merchandise value (GMV) across both regions.

As urban centers grapple with congestion and pollution, kick scooter sharing has emerged as a sustainable, flexible, and convenient solution. This study offers an overview of the industry’s progress, highlighting the vital role it plays in creating more equitable and efficient urban environments. From equal access to innovative safety measures and intelligent vehicles, this research serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders in urban mobility, policy-makers, and anyone invested in shaping the cities of tomorrow.

The kick scooter sharing market overview includes a breakdown of segments and types within the industry. Key market characteristics highlight the unique features and dynamics of the market, while market drivers and restraints shed light on factors influencing its growth and limitations. A PESTLE analysis specific to North America and Europe provides insights into the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors impacting the market in these regions.

Growth opportunities are outlined by country, accompanied by fleet and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) forecasts at the regional level. Top market trends offer insights into the evolving landscape of kick scooter sharing. Key country profiles for Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Italy, and the United States provide detailed analyses of market dynamics, regulatory environments, competitive benchmarking, and case studies of cities within each country. Additionally, the growth opportunity universe explores potential avenues for market expansion and development.

In conclusion, the study’s findings provide a roadmap for the future in which kick scooters are not only here to stay but set to thrive, transforming the way people move in urban landscapes throughout North America and Europe.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Multimodal Integration

Safety

Swappable Battery Infrastructure

Kick Scooter Sharing Market Trends

Accessibility for the Disabled

Service Diversification and New Product Launches

Safety Moving to the Top of the Priority List for Kick Scooter Sharing

Evolving Regulations to Drive Growth

Geographic Expansion

Vehicles Becoming More Intelligent and User-friendly

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Definition

Business Model

Key Characteristics

Key Competitors by Region

Growth Metrics

Kick Scooter Sharing Stakeholder Ecosystem

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

PESTLE Analysis Europe

PESTLE Analysis North America

Opportunity by Country

Forecast Assumptions

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Region

Gross Market Value Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis – Europe

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Country Profile – Germany

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

Germany – Decoding Kick Scooter Sharing’s Ascendance in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

Germany’s Micromobility Regulations

Berlin’s Kick Scooter Revolution

Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Germany, 2023

Country Profile – France

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

France – Cycling over Kick Scooters in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

France’s Micromobility Regulations

Analyzing the Parisian Ban on Kick Scooters

Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, France, 2023

Country Profile – Italy

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

Italy – Kick Scooter Sharing’s Ascendance in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

Italy’s Micromobility Regulations

Analyzing the Growth and Impact of Kick Scooter Sharing in Rome

Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Italy, 2023

Country Profile – Sweden

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

Sweden – Needs for Sustainable Urban Mobility Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking

Sweden’s Micromobility Regulations

Lessons from Stockholm’s Kick Scooter Experience

Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Sweden, 2023

Country Profile – United Kingdom

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

United Kingdom – Cycling over Kick Scooters in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

United Kingdom’s Micromobility Regulations

Kick Scooter Sharing Pilot in London

Analyzing the Growth and Impact of Kick Scooter Sharing in London

Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, United Kingdom, 2023

Growth Opportunity Analysis – North America

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Country Profile – United States

Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

United States – Micromobility’s Vital Role in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

United States’s Micromobility Regulations

Kick Scooter Sharing in Denver

Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, United States, 2023

