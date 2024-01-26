Nortech Systems Expands Fiber Optic Capabilities with Innovative Expanded Beam XtremeTM Technology

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalData–Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (“Nortech Systems” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products is proud to announce the expansion of its innovative fiber optic technologies with the addition of Expanded Beam Xtreme (EBXTM).









EBX is a revolutionary fiber optic technology utilizing expanded beam connectors to provide superior performance and reliability. Fiber optic interconnect solutions are particularly well-suited for digital data transmission applications in challenging environments demanding high speeds, unremitting reliability and immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). This technology is designed to survive very rugged conditions making it ideal for medical, industrial, as well as aerospace and defense applications.

“We are excited to offer our customers the latest in fiber optic technology with the addition of EBX,” said Nortech Systems CEO, Jay D. Miller. “This technology provides superior performance, reliability, and is ideal for a wide range of applications. Integrating fiber optic technology into complex cable assemblies is a challenge in many industries. Our ability to flawlessly integrate fiber optic technology, including the new EBX, is a technology solution that sets Nortech Systems apart. Expanding our fiber optic expertise allows us to innovate quickly to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

With the addition of EBX, Nortech Systems is now able to offer customers a wide range of fiber optic technologies, from traditional and tactical-grade multi-mode fiber to the latest in expanded beam and active optical technology. Nortech recently invested in a state-of-the-art clean room, dedicated specifically to advancing fiber optic technology research and development.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Mexico, and China. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company including without limitation future product performance and reliability, customer interest in fiber optic technology and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate fiber optic technology in its products. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

