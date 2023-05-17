Norse Atlantic Airways Selects a Combination of RWS’s Language Services and Tridion to Support Ramp Up of Operations

RWS delivered localized booking websites in Norwegian, French, German and Italian

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, has been selected by Norse Atlantic Airways to provide travellers with next generation, multilingual online experiences across four European languages.

Norse Atlantic Airways, founded in 2021, offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. Destinations include New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Washington, Boston, San Francisco, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris. To support the Airline’s ramp up to full operations, Norse Atlantic Airways needed to find a partner that could help deliver multilingual booking websites and online experiences for European travellers.

After a rigorous selection process RWS started work in September 2022 and delivered localized booking websites in Norwegian, French and German by the end of the year, followed by Italian in January 2023. Tridion, RWS’s intelligent content management system, has also been selected by Norse Atlantic Airways to help deliver highly personalized experiences for travellers, across any device or channel.

“The combination of RWS’s Language Services and Tridion mean that we now have the powerful foundations in place to support our highly ambitious growth objectives,” explains Gemma Launchbury, VP Marketing, Norse Atlantic Airways. “We’re delighted to work with a partner that has the technical, cultural and client expertise to help us better engage with international customers.”

RWS’s dedicated Project Management team support with sending content received through Tridion to the translation team who localize and review the content before going live. Rapid turnaround times enable the Airline to quickly promote new offers and deals, alongside the latest flight information.

“Rapidly growing companies like Norse Atlantic Airways need to unlock global understanding with their customers by ensuring they have access to the latest information, in their own language,” said Amanda Newton, EVP of Strategic Solutions at RWS. “We’re proud to be involved in such an important part in the company’s journey and look forward to working closely with the team to help them achieve their global ambition to become the leading trans-Atlantic carrier for European travellers.”

RWS’s Language Services team offer clients access to 2,000+ in-house linguists, alongside a network of 30,000 translators, who are capable of translating any type of content into 429 language pairs and variants. Tridion is an intelligent content platform that enables organizations to create, manage and deliver multilingual digital content to their customers, employees and partners. Some of the world’s largest brands rely on Tridion to deliver multilingual digital experiences across any channel. The combination of RWS’s Language Services and Tridion offer companies a powerful foundation to deliver any type of content, to any device or channel – in any language.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



RWS



Denis Davies



Corporate Communications



ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105