Norfolk and Waveney Acute Hospital Collaborative Achieves Clinical Transformation Milestone and Initiates MEDITECH Expanse Implementation

Three Trusts partner for shared EPR to improve interoperability, safety, and care delivery

CANTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Norfolk and Waveney Acute Hospital Collaborative has officially launched its clinical transformation project, partnering with MEDITECH to implement a single instance of MEDITECH’s Expanse electronic patient record (EPR) across all three Trusts. The digital programme was established to provide “better joined-up care” through a shared record, and is the largest initiative the Trusts have undertaken together.





The collaborative, formed of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (NNUH), James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (JPUH), and The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust (QEHKL), selected MEDITECH Expanse as the foundation platform to support its interoperability, safety, and patient engagement initiatives. The Trusts see this project as transformational in their ability to deliver exceptional patient care by providing staff with accurate, up-to-date, and easily accessible patient information.

Alice Webster, Chief Executive Officer at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn and Senior Responsible Officer for the EPR Programme said: “This transformative initiative will empower our healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional patient care by providing them with accurate, up-to-date, and easily accessible patient information. We believe this investment in digital innovation will greatly enhance our ability to meet the healthcare needs of our community now and in the future.”

Implementing Expanse will establish one digital health record for each patient accessible across all three acute Trusts, enabling seamless transitions between settings and providing the care team with a more complete patient history. MEDITECH will host the Trusts’ Expanse acute and outpatient EPR on its cloud-hosted model, including advanced solutions like Oncology, Business and Clinical Analytics, Labor and Delivery, and Surveillance.

“This EPR system will form the backbone of our electronic clinical data systems and open the door for our staff and patients to access the benefits that artificial intelligence and other technologies bring,” says Dr Ed Prosser-Snelling, Chief Digital Information Officer and EPR Senior Responsible Officer at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals.

To improve patient engagement and communication across their communities, the Trusts will also introduce MEDITECH’s Expanse Patient Portal that will serve as a digital front door. The portal will enable patients to self-schedule appointments, monitor test results, and message clinicians.

“The implementation of an Electronic Patient Record system is a critical initiative that will revolutionise the way patient information is managed and shared across the three acute Trusts,” said Mr Vivek Chitre, Chief Medical Officer and EPR Senior Responsible Officer at James Paget University Hospitals. “It will improve safety, efficiency, and the overall experience for our patients and their families.”

The new Expanse EPR will replace a combination of paper-based records and software currently used by the Trusts. To assist with the implementation and engage staff in the project, the three hospitals have established a Change Network team which will help standardise workflows, test the technology, and facilitate ongoing internal support for the transformation.

“We are honoured to partner with the Norfolk and Waveney Acute Hospital Collaborative on this impressive clinical project,” said Executive General Manager for MEDITECH UK and Ireland Charlotte Scott. “The Trusts have a large and diverse patient population that will benefit significantly from the implementation of Expanse. The result will be safer, more efficient, and integrated care that facilitates better outcomes.”

MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters views MEDITECH’s continued growth in the UK as confirmation of the successful innovation the Expanse platform has driven globally.

“MEDITECH has a longstanding history in the UK, and we welcome the profound transformation that healthcare delivery is currently undergoing in this region,” she says. “With Expanse, we are well positioned to support customers’ needs across diverse environments, from large NHS Trusts and universities to specialty hospitals and the private sector. We look forward to partnering with The Norfolk and Waveney Acute Hospital Collaborative and leveraging their commitment to innovation to enable next-level care.”

