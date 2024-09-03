Nordtreat Has Appointed Outi Kallio as the New CEO

VANTAA, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aki—The Finnish technology company Nordtreat strengthens its growth by appointing Outi Kallio as the new CEO. Her era at Nordtreat will start from the turn of 2024/2025. Outi Kallio has a wealth of experience in commercial and industrial management, having held several key positions at Teknos Group.









Outi Kallio has an extensive background in sales, HR, and marketing. She also has a proven track record of leading international teams. Currently, she holds the position of Global Commercial Director at Teknos Group.

“As Nordtreat continues to grow and evolve, we are thrilled to welcome Outi Kallio as our new CEO. Her diverse experience and proven leadership skills make her the ideal candidate to lead Nordtreat into its next chapter. We believe that Outi Kallio’s strategic vision and operational expertise will drive our company forward and enhance shareholder value,” says Leif Frilund, Chairman of the Board of Nordtreat.

“With over a decade of experience in the coatings industry, I have seen a growing shift towards sustainable solutions, driven by increasing customer expectations. Nordtreat’s commitment to bio-based technologies and its strong ethos of responsibility provides a solid foundation for scaling Finnish sustainability expertise into an international growth story. I am excited to join this team of top professionals and look forward to contributing to our shared success,” Outi Kallio says.

As Nordtreat’s CEO, Outi Kallio will succeed Aki Borgentorp, who has led the company for ten years. These years have included the development of the first truly bio-based flame retardant for wood-based materials and the growth of a worldwide market presence.

“Over the past decade, Nordtreat has built a scalable platform for the development and production of bio-based flame retardants for wood-based materials. I am convinced that under Outi Kallio’s leadership, Nordtreat will continue to innovate and expand its presence in the market and make a significant impact in the construction materials industry,” says Aki Borgentorp.

“On behalf of the Nordtreat board, I’d like to express our sincere gratitude to Aki Borgentorp for his remarkable achievement in building Nordtreat from scratch into a leading provider of new sustainable flame-retardant solutions. We wish Aki the best of success in his future endeavours,” Leif Frilund says.

Nordtreat has also welcomed Dr Thomas Kostka, the Head of Corporate Venturing at Altana AG, to join the board of directors starting in August 2024. Additionally, Nordtreat has appointed Sakari Saarela, a partner in the UB FIGG Fund, as a board observer. Sampsa Auvinen, who has been on Nordtreat’s board since 2022, will continue as UB FIGG’s representative on the board. Sampsa Auvinen is also the Chairman of the Advisory Board of UB FIGG. Altana Group, the global leader in true specialty chemicals, and the Finnish sustainability fund UB Forest Industry Green Growth Fund (UB FIGG), a growth private equity fund investing in sustainable and resource-efficient forest and bio-based industries, announced an investment in Nordtreat in June 2024.

“We are happy to welcome Thomas Kostka to the board of directors at Nordtreat. He brings us a deep understanding of the industry and strategic insights that will be invaluable as we continue to grow,” says Leif Frilund.

Image folder

Nordtreat is a Finnish technology company founded in 2015, specializing in the development and production of environmentally friendly, high-performance flame retardants. Utilizing bio-based raw materials, Nordtreat’s products comply with the latest fire protection regulations and have been used to protect over 2000 buildings worldwide. The company’s flagship technology, NORFLAM®, is designed to provide superior fire protection while maintaining environmental sustainability. Nordtreat’s innovative solutions are aimed at meeting the growing global demand for safer, more sustainable construction materials. www.nordtreat.com

Contacts

Leif Frilund

Chairman, Nordtreat



leif.frilund@walki.com

+358403543330

Aki Borgentorp

CEO, Nordtreat



aki.borgentorp@nordtreat.com

+358 400 366801