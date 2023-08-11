Home Business Wire Nordson’s Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Solutions Will Be Demonstrated at SEMICON Taiwan 2023
Nordson's Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Solutions Will Be Demonstrated at SEMICON Taiwan 2023

  • See the Nordson Electronics Solutions equipment and talk to experts about the latest in fluid dispensing for semiconductor packaging at booth #L0800

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronicsmanufacturingNordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, will demonstrate the latest solutions for semiconductor advanced packaging at the SEMICON Taiwan tradeshow booth L0800, Hall 1, 4th floor. At the booth, you will see these systems:




  • The popular ASYMTEK Vantage® fluid dispensing system. Nordson’s most advanced dispensing platform, is designed for high-end semiconductor packaging and assembly. Fast and accurate, the Vantage, when configured with dual IntelliJet® valves, can jet into gaps less than 200 um, and up to 90,000 dots per hour.
  • The newest ASYMTEK Forte® fluid dispensing system offers exceptional dispensing productivity and accuracy for high-volume consumer electronics, flexible circuit, MEMs, and electromechanical applications.
  • Both systems offer fine-line dispensing capabilities to meet requirements for underfill, gap fill, sealing lines for fan-out/fan-in, strips, and module assembly.

Experts will be ready to discuss how Nordson can support your operations for reliable electronic products. SEMICON Taiwan will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei Taiwan, September 6-8, 2023.

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions makes reliable electronics an everyday reality. Through our ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT brands, we supply the world’s semiconductor, printed circuit board, and precision assembly manufacturers with the innovative fluid dispensing and surface treatment solutions they need to protect sensitive electronics. Day after day, year after year, across the globe, for 40 years, we’ve delivered cutting-edge engineering and applications excellence to help our customers succeed.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics, and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com.

Roberta Foster-Smith

Nordson Corporation

Tel: +1.760.431.1919

Email: roberta.foster-smith@nordson.com

For information in Taiwan:

Alex Wu

Sales Director Asymtek and Select Taiwan

Nordson Advanced Technology LLC, Taiwan Branch

Tel: +886.932.227.770

Email: alex.wu@nordson.com

