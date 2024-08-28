Home Business Wire Nordson Electronics Solutions to Feature High-Throughput Fluid Dispensing Technologies for Wafer-Level and...
Nordson Electronics Solutions to Feature High-Throughput Fluid Dispensing Technologies for Wafer-Level and Panel-Level Packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2024

di Business Wire
  • Visit booth #L0516 to discuss the latest developments in fluid dispensing for advanced semiconductor packaging

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SEMICONTAIWANNordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, will feature the latest technologies in fluid dispensing for semiconductor advanced packaging at the SEMICON Taiwan tradeshow, booth L0516.




On display will be the ASYMTEK Forte® fluid dispensing system, configured for high productivity and accuracy for many semiconductor packaging and microelectronics manufacturing applications. The Forte system is ideal to tackle high-volume underfill, dispense gap fill, and sealing lines for fan-out/fan-in, strips, and module assembly.

Other featured technologies include developments for high-throughput panel-level packaging (PLP) and wafer-level packaging (WLP), and handling the challenges of warpage during fluid dispensing operations. Presentations will be available to show different configurations for WLP and PLP on the ASYMTEK Vantage® fluid dispensing system, and how these systems can successfully ensure precise dispense results with high throughput.

Experts will be ready to discuss how Nordson can support your manufacturing of reliable semiconductor products. SEMICON Taiwan will be held at TaiNEX, Taipei Taiwan, September 4-6, 2024.

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions makes reliable electronics an everyday reality. Through our ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT brands, we supply the world’s semiconductor, printed circuit board, and precision assembly manufacturers with the innovative fluid dispensing and surface treatment solutions they need to protect sensitive electronics. Day after day, year after year, across the globe, for 40 years, we’ve delivered cutting-edge engineering and applications excellence to help our customers succeed.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics, and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com.

Contacts

Roberta Foster-Smith

Nordson Electronics Solutions

2747 Loker Ave West

Carlsbad, CA 92010 USA

Tel: +1.760.431.1919

Email: roberta.foster-smith@nordson.com

For information in Taiwan:

Alex Wu

Sales Director, ASYMTEK and SELECT Taiwan

Nordson Advanced Technology LLC, Taiwan Branch

Tel: +886.932.227.770

Email: alex.wu@nordson.com

