Nordson Electronics Solutions to Demonstrate Plasma Treatment and Automated Fluid Dispensing Systems for Electronics Manufacturing at SEMICON China 2024

Plasma removes impurities and activates surfaces to enhance flow and adhesion for improved semiconductor package reliability. Fluid dispensing provides adhesion, structural integrity, thermal and electrical conductivity, and more in microelectronics manufacturing applications. Equipment in the booth includes:

The MARCH FlexTRAK ® -CD plasma system delivers high-throughput plasma processing of strip-type components for semiconductor manufacturing applications, such as leadframe or laminate strips presented in magazines. Flexible chamber configurations support contamination removal, etching, and surface activation before die attach, wire bond, molding and encapsulation, and underfill applications.

-CD plasma system delivers high-throughput plasma processing of strip-type components for semiconductor manufacturing applications, such as leadframe or laminate strips presented in magazines. Flexible chamber configurations support contamination removal, etching, and surface activation before die attach, wire bond, molding and encapsulation, and underfill applications. The ASYMTEK Vantage® fluid dispensing system is used for applications in wafer-level packaging and panel-level packaging during semiconductor manufacturing. The Vantage system dispenses precise, fine lines to meet requirements for underfill, gap fill, sealing lines for fan-out/fan-in, strips, and module assembly. When configured with dual IntelliJet® valves, using Nordson’s patented jetting technology, Vantage can dispense into gaps less than 200 microns, and up to 90,000 dots per hour.

Experts will be ready to answer questions, discuss industry trends, and help navigate the challenges of electronics manufacturing to enhance efficiency, precision, and reliability across your projects. SEMICON China will be held at the New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, China, March 20 – 23, 2024. Our booth #3645 is shared with the Nordson Test and Inspection division.

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions makes reliable electronics a reality. Through our ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT brands, we supply the world’s semiconductor, electronics, and precision assembly manufacturers with the innovative fluid dispensing, plasma treatment, and selective soldering solutions their products need to protect sensitive electronics and deliver a lifespan of reliability. Day after day, year after year, across the globe, for 40 years, we’ve provided engineering and applications excellence to help our customers succeed.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end-market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com.

