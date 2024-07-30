Nordson Electronics Solutions Completes Its Europe Location Move to a New, State-of-the-Art Facility

New demonstration lab includes latest equipment from three product lines, ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT for electronics manufacturing

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronicsmanufacturing—Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in reliable electronics manufacturing technologies, announces that their Nordson B.V. division, which covers Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, has consolidated its offices into one site in Valkenswaard, The Netherlands, in early July. To meet rising European customer demand for our complete range of solutions, our multiple sites in Deurne and Maastricht, The Netherlands, and Hagenbach, Germany were integrated into a central, updated facility.









The facility features a demonstration lab with the latest equipment from the three product lines, ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT. These machines deliver conformal coating, fluid dispensing, plasma treatment, and selective soldering used during semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly, and other processes in electronics manufacturing. This type of equipment is important to customers backed by the European Chips Act (ECA) to boost resilience in the region.

The modern building includes many of the latest advancements in environmental efficiency. With solar panels, energy-conserving underfloor heating, and other contemporary upgrades, the new location better aligns to the Nordson Corporation’s commitment to sustainability. The selection of a site in the Eindhoven area, near the older Deurne location, minimizes disruption to customers, partners, and suppliers. The telephone number and V.A.T. numbers remain the same.

New ADDRESS:



De Vest 1A



5555XL Valkenswaard



The Netherlands

