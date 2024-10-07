Nordson EFD Wins a 2024 Edge Award for the PICO® Nexμs™ Jetting System

Newest Industry 4.0 innovation from Nordson EFD takes top honors in the Automation and IIOT category

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), announced today its new-to-market PICO Nexμs jetting system has been recognized by Machine Design magazine with a 2024 Edge Award in the Automation & IIOT category. This innovative product was designed for Smart Factory readiness as it connects fluid dispensing to Industry 4.0 efficiencies. PICO Nexμs users (operators) can control, manage and monitor jetting functions via Industrial Ethernet protocols from a human machine interface (HMI) of their choice at the point of dispense. An informational product video can be found here. Nordson EFD is a leading OEM of precision fluid dispensing systems with offices, applications laboratories and technical support staff in 30 countries worldwide.









The annual Edge Awards honor standout new products developed by leading technology and solution providers in the engineering community. The introduction of Nordson’s PICO Nexμs Jetting System marks a new era in precision fluid dispensing applications as it provides real time insights for data-driven process control and production. The product’s web-based interface enables remote programming and on-demand inspection of fluid dispensing functions from a personal computer, laptop and other mobile devices, which dramatically boosts productivity. The controller is a compact design employing standard 24V and DIN-rail mounted plug-and-play technology to optimize production space utilization especially where multiple valves are required.

“We are honored to win the prestigious Edge Award for the PICO Nexμs product launched earlier this year,” says Claude Bergeron, Nordson EFD Product Line Manager of Jetting Systems. “This revolutionary technology introduces smart manufacturing advances to traditional fluid dispensing systems. The product name “Nexus” is all about connections, as PICO Nexμs provides plug-and-play Smart Factory integration with very robust network connectivity. The system can be quickly integrated into manufacturing processes with an intuitive interface to streamline the setup process. This is next-level innovation and a big win for the manufacturing industry.”

About Nordson EFD



Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to accurately apply the same amount of assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD helps customers improve process control and throughput. In addition to producing high-quality fluid packaging syringe and cartridge systems, the company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications. Nordson EFD is at the forefront of introducing Industry 4.0 efficiencies to the micro-dispensing marketplace, adding a new level of control and connectivity to its micro-dispensing solutions. Serving a wide variety of industries for more than 60 years, Nordson EFD has offices, application laboratories and technical support staff in 30 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit nordsonefd.com and follow us at linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd.

About Nordson Corporation



Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com.

